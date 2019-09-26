Eagle-Eye ‘Masked Singer’ Fans Catch Something Jenny McCarthy Said About the ‘Bridesmaids’ Movie

The Masked Singer returned to Fox on Wednesday night with eight of the 16 new mysterious characters ready to belt out tunes while attempting to keep their real identities unknown. Across from the contestants were the three judges, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy. During the episode, the latter had fans on social media in disbelief after she made a pretty bad gaffe on air.

While discussing one of the performances, McCarthy called the movie Bridesmaids by the wrong name, instead calling it “Bridesmaid’s Tale.” This wouldn’t be a big deal, except for the fact that her own cousin — Melissa McCarthy — starred in Bridesmaids. Whoops!

Viewers were in disbelief. “I am patiently waiting for Jenny McCarthy’s script for ‘A Bridesmaids Tale’. ‘Bridesmaids’ but in the ‘Handmaids Tale’ universe. This is an immediate green light,” one Twitter user joked.

It’s been 13 hours and I still haven’t gotten over Jenny McCarthy referring to Bridesmaids, a movie her own cousin starred in, as “Bridesmaids Tale.”#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/M345UtR0PS — Gay Bachelor Bitch 🌹 (@BGaytion) September 26, 2019

“Really enjoyed Jenny McCarthy talking about Bridesmaids but instead calling it Bridesmaid’s Tale. Like Handmaid’s Tale. Yikes,” another said.

Her Bridesmaids slip-up wasn’t the only controversy following McCarthy around during the airing of the first episode. Fans online were very upset that she is still a judge at all. This is her second season on the panel, and viewers think her anti-vaccination advocacy should be enough to have her removed from the show.

McCarthy has been an outspoken anti-vaxxer and claims that her 17-year-old son’s autism is a result of vaccinations, which simply doesn’t match all existing medical evidence.

As for the performances, fans were treated to songs from Butterfly, Egg, Thingamajig, Skeleton, Ladybug, Rottweiler, Tree and Ice cream. The show used a bracket format in which two contestants went head-to-head in each round.

Egg and Skeleton lost their rounds and had to face-off to determine who would go home. Sadly, it was the Egg who lost and was revealed to be former ice skater Johnny Weir. Thicke and McCarthy both guessed that one correctly.

In the other bracket, it was Ice Cream who ended up losing and being forced to reveal itself. When the mask came off, it was game streamer Ninja. No one on the panel guessed that.

The other eight contestants will perform next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox when episode 2 of The Masked Singer airs.