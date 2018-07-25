‘Married at First Sight’ Wife Detained on Stalking Charges Calls Allegations ‘100 Percent False’

Mia Bally is telling her side of the story after the bride was arrested on stalking charges less than 48 hours after she and husband Tristan Thompson got Married at First Sight.

Thompson was shocked during last week’s episode when his wife of less than two days was detained at the airport on their way to their honeymoon. In Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), he learned that his wife had a warrant out for her arrest regarding three previous charges of stalking an ex and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card, also relating to an ex.

The producer assured the confused new groom, “We’ve talked throughout this process about being open with you about everything. We ran every background check possible. The warrant — it was a shock to all of us … I think what’s important about what’s in here is that there are two sides to every story. We don’t know Mia’s story yet.”

Thompson initially tried to give his wife the benefit of the doubt, telling a producer, “I know that s— can get fabricated when it comes to exes and things like that nature. I get it but that doesn’t stop the fact that I have to live with this s— right now. All of this is piling up, and now I’m sitting here not knowing who I just married.”

After spending two days in custody, Bally was released after she says police determined she was the victim of identity theft, and that the stalking charges and other allegations were “100 percent false.”

She was concerned, however, at the effect this would have on her relationship with Thompson.

“I am happy for her, I am happy for us, but I still have a lot of questions,” he said prior to their reunion.

When she admitted she did “know of” the man she was accused of stalking, Thompson seemed suspicious of her statement that nothing was true in the police statement. But in the end, he decided to trust his new wife, believing that the charges were dropped.

“I’m choosing to stay by Mia’s side even though I don’t really know her … because she’s still my wife,” he said.

As for why the warrant didn’t show up on Bally’s initial background check? Lifetime released a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday about the oversight.

“On this season of Married at First Sight, one of this season’s participants — Mia — was detained at the airport by authorities as she was about to leave on her honeymoon with her new husband, Tristan,” she statement read. “The warrant for Mia’s arrest was filed after her background check had been cleared by production. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch their emotionally true story as it unfolds in real time throughout the season and learn whether or not the couple ultimately decides to stay married or get a divorce.”

