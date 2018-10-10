‘Married at First Sight’: Tristan Thompson ‘Tired’ of Wife Mia Bally Playing ‘Victim’

Married at First Sight star Tristan Thompson wants wife Mia Bally to own up to her part in their troubled marriage.

After Mia told her husband she wanted a divorce before disappearing with her luggage during last week’s episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), the two reunited in Tuesday’s episode to see if they could salvage what was left of their relationship.

“The fact that you said the word ‘divorce’ to me makes me feel that if Decision Day was tomorrow, I would say no,” Tristan said, referring to the day just a week from that time in which the couple would have to decide whether to stay married or go their separate ways.

But Mia said she was only threatening a divorce so her husband could make her feel wanted after he told her last week that he was sick of being the “monster” in their relationship, despite standing by her side through her dramatic arrest on stalking allegations and through being caught on a dating app following their nuptials.

“I was throwing the divorce word around with Tristan because after the car ride, I was feeling like he did not want to be in this marriage that he wanted a divorce,” Mia told the cameras. “I’m just feeling broken, because what I thought he was feeling was right and he’s wanting out of this marriage.”

Tristan insisted that he still did care about his wife, and thought it was unfair that she was pinning this on him, despite being the first person to threaten divorce.

“Mia does not take responsibility,” he complained. “She deflects and paints a picture that she is a victim, and I’m tired of it.”

He added of the expectation that her threat would simply inspire him to chase her, “You can’t expect me to be perfect with every stressor that has came up! I’m tired, I don’t wanna keep talking about all these issues. I don’t wanna do it no more.”

Neither party wanted a divorce, they agreed, but they also struggled to figure out how to fix their issues.

“I am discouraged and upset with her, but I really care about Mia and I don’t want to throw the towel in in our marriage. There’s still a lot to work on,” Tristan told the cameras.

By the end of their Austin, Texas getaway, Tristan reflected on the sacrifices his wife made for him in moving to Dallas to be with him, and decided to give things another try.

“I need to learn how to compromise and let my guard down, because if I hang onto this anger and this resentment about the past, I may lose out on a great partner,” he said.

“I’m very optimistic about our future,” Mia added.

As previously reported, Mia filed for divorce from her husband of just a few weeks in September. Will the couple realize their time together is over before Decision Day?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

