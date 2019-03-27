‘Married at First Sight’: Stephanie Worries About Husband AJ’s Temper Ahead of Decision Day in New Clip

As Married at First Sight‘s Decision Day draws closer, Stephanie Sersen is finding herself more and more concerned with husband AJ Vollmoeller’s explosive temper.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), an intensive workout class pushes AJ to the brink and Stephanie to question her marriage.

As the instructor barks out the next move for the class, AJ is clearly struggling with the moves.

“Are you kidding me?” he asks. “I’m not gonna be able to move the rest of the week.”

Telling the instructor trying to encourage him that he doesn’t plan on coming back, so to lay off, Stephanie looks uneasy at her husband’s negative response, having dealt with several of his temper flare-ups in the past.

“I can see that he’s getting really frustrated again,” she tells the camera. “My only concern at my marriage at this point is the way that AJ handles stress and how he acts sometimes when he’s frustrated.”

The two have had the most solid relationship of their Married at First Sight peers this season, but with stakes this high, Stephanie is finding herself doubting her marriage ahead of Decision Day.

“This is the biggest decision of my life,” she continued. “I really need to think about both the pros and the cons, because I think there is some reason to be worried.”

Earlier this season, Stephanie opened up about dealing with AJ’s ups and downs in an interview with PopCulture.com, admitting that it was easily the biggest challenge in their marriage.

“When marrying a stranger, nothing is a shock,” she said of seeing AJ’s meltdown with the producers on their honeymoon. “You have to be prepared for anything and expect the unexpected. So when AJ got mad on the honeymoon, I knew it was more important for me to stay calm in those moments so that he would also calm down faster.”

Of the biggest lesson she took away from her time on the reality show, Stephanie added, “This process forced me to sustain my self interest and do whatever was best for the two of us. That required a lot of patience from me, when I’m usually the go-getter in the driver’s seat doing things my way! I’ve surprised myself with how quickly I’ve adapted to environments outside of my control.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

