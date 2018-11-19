‘Married at First Sight’ Reveals the Season 8 Couples

Married at First Sight is returning for an all new season in 2019 with four more couples looking to find their happily ever after through the unconventional relationship experiment.

The Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content) returns for Season 8 on Tuesday, Jan. 1, first with a matchmaking special at 8 p.m. ET and then the two-hour season premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This season, experts Dr. Jessica Griffin, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson will be focusing on eight singles from the Philadelphia area, matching them together based on their matchmaking expertise and sending them to meet for the first time at their own wedding!

After the nuptials are over and the shock wears off, the couples will only have a couple months to determine if their relationship is forever or a flop!

Keep scrolling to meet the couples who will be going on this adventure together.

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo

At 37, Kate Sisk has had to conquer her pessimistic attitude about love and marriage to open herself to the Married at First Sight process.

Raised in a home with her parents and two brothers, Sisk remains close to her mom after her parents decided last year to divorce, requiring her to make a “huge adjustment,” according to Lifetime.

“After the divorce, Kate had a pessimistic attitude about love and relationships, but she remains optimistic because

she now knows what she wants and doesn’t want in a relationship,” the network continued. “Kate is ready and open to meeting the right person to spend the rest of her life with, and knows she would be a great candidate for the Married at First Sight experiment because she is open to having the panel of experts find a match for her without interfering with their process. She hasn’t been successful at finding a match using her current methods, and is ready for some professional help to find the love of her life.”

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo (cont.)

Matched with Sisk is Luke Cuccurullo, a 30-year-old who also had to deal with divorce early on in his life when his parents separated when he was young.

The civil and environmental engineer is still very close to his mom, and the split “taught him the importance of not settling because once he finds the one, he plans on being with her the rest of his life.”

The network continued, “ Luke is ready for the Married at First Sight experiment because he has exhausted all avenues to find his perfect match. He is successful and ready to share his life with his perfect match, and he is hopeful our panel of experts can help him find her.”

Cuccurollo is also a self-described “fantastic cook” and “adrenaline junkie.” But will he find his heart racing in his marriage to Sisk?

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

Kristine Killingsworth has been looking for a love to rival her parents’ fairytale marriage. The 28-year-old Philadelphia native’s parents have been married for 35 years, “and even though they have had their ups and downs, Kristine still thinks their relationship is the gold standard,” her Lifetime bio reads.

The residential real estate agent is “fully comfortable” with herself after overcoming many of her insecurities, and is ready to add someone else to her life. Will the Married at First Sight experts be able to help her?

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar (cont.)

Killingsworth is paired with Keith Dewar for this season’s marriage experiment, who at 29, has dedicated his life to helping other people.

The patient care technician, who specializes in kidney dialysis, is ready to be careful with his romantic partners’ hearts after being raised mostly by his grandmother while his parents were not together.

“Keith is really tired of the singles scene and he feels like he is at a point in his life where he is mature and open enough to try something out of his comfort zone: the Married at First Sight experiment,” according to his bio. “He wants to find a partner who values teamwork, building an empire, compromise, and emotional support as much as he does.”

Will Killingsworth fit the bill?

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller

At 35, Stephanie Sersen is ready to settle down with a man who treats her the way her father treats her mom after 30 years of marriage.

The family-oriented travel enthusiast decided to take on the Married at First Sight experiment, because “everything else in her life has worked out except finding her soulmate,” according to her bio. “She is looking for a man who will be the missing piece to her life and be someone to share experiences with as a team.”





Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller (cont.)

Sersen will hopefully find all of those qualities in husband AJ Vollmoeller, a 37-year-old staffing and recruiting CEO also inspired by his parents’ longterm marriage.

“AJ is inspired by the way his parents have worked through difficult times and stayed together,” his bio reads, adding that after six years building his company, he’s “finally at a place where he is feeling established and comfortable career-wise, AJ is eager to find a companion to share his success. He finds it difficult to date online, and when a friend recommended the Married at First Sight experiment, he jumped at the opportunity.”

Will the two be celebrating their major relationship milestones together years down the road?

Will Guess and Jasmine Mcgriff

Will Guess, 37, is sick of being the only single guy amongst his group of friends! The Philadelphia resident “believes marriage is the overall goal in life,” and despite accomplishing many of his goals, has yet to find a partner in the institution.

He’s even been doing recon! “ Although he is the only single guy amongst his friends,” his bio reads, “he loves to spend as much time as possible with married couples because he feels it gives him the best insight in what to expect in a marriage.”

Will Guess and Jasmine Mcgriff (cont.)

Guess will hopefully be able to finally settle down with new wife Jasmine Mcgriff, a 29-year-old looking for “her Barack Obama” to her Michelle.

Mcgriff was raised in “a traditional household with traditional gender roles,” and remains close to her family, despite being “self-sufficient and independent” herself.

“She owns her own home, has a big work promotion on the horizon, and is surrounded by the love of great friends and family,” according to her bio. “The only missing piece is a person with whom she can share her life.”

Will that be Guess?

Married at First Sight Season 8 premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday, Jan. 1 with a matchmaking special at 8 p.m. ET and a two-hour season premiere at 9 p.m. ET.