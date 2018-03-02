‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Introduces Twins Born Prematurely

The Married at First Sight family grows by two more!

The Lifetime series alum Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid welcomed twins — a boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae — on Sunday, Dec. 10, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday.

“We are in awe with the twins. This entire experience has been surreal,” the couple said in a statement. “If you would have asked either of us if this is what we thought life would look like in a year, we would have laughed.”

The twins were born two months early at Baptist Health Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. Layla arrived first at 12:12 a.m. weighing 3 lbs., 6 oz., while brother Logan was born 2 minutes later weighing 3 lbs., 9 oz.

“When we knew they were coming early, our first thought was, ‘Can they survive being born so early?’ We feared that one or both of them may have complications that would negatively influence the rest of their life,” the two continued. “The diapers they wore were no bigger than a credit card. We asked ourselves, ‘Did we do everything we could to prevent preterm labor?’ It tested us greatly.”

Seeing their twins in the NICU was “overwhelming,” the couple said, as was seeing the “the tubes, beeps, poking and prodding.”

But both Logan and Layla are doing better than ever now and have gained more than four pounds each.

“We reminded ourselves, each car ride to the hospital, that Layla and Logan are fighters,” the two continued. “They went through more than some people will ever have to go through in an entire lifetime, which will only make them stronger. It was daunting and relieving at the same time.”

Pendergrast and Yerrid also celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Eve with their babies in the hospital to make “sure they didn’t spend one holiday alone,” they added. “Santa came to visit them and we all rang in the new year together in the hospital as a family.”

Now back home, the couple, who began dating in May after Pendergrast split from his reality TV show wife Sonia Granados, added they “feel blessed and fortunate for these miracles.”

Photo credit:Instagram/@heatheryerrid