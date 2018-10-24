‘Married at First Sight’: Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson Reveal the Fight That Ended Their Marriage

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson’s marriage was over almost the moment the Married at First Sight cameras turned off.

On Tuesday’s season finale of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple who had decided on Decision Day to stay together despite their tumultuous relationship throughout the season revealed that they had eventually gotten a divorce. (As previously reported, Bally filed for divorce in September from her husband of eight weeks).

Thompson explained in the finale that there was “not a lot of balance” in their relationship, but explained why on Decision Day he chose to stay with his wife.

“Everything was just so extreme, so it was extremely good or extremely bad, so on Decision Day, I chose to believe that those extremely good moments, maybe there would be more,” Thompson said.

However, the day after they were done filming for the Lifetime show, Thompson revealed Bally “walked out again.”

He explained that he was on Facebook and saw a video of his ex, which caused Bally to freak out.

“Why can’t you be secure that you’re here with me?” he asked. “I said, ‘I can’t do this. You have to be mentally tougher.’”

The story was a little different from Bally’s perspective, you might imagine, with her saying her husband was “talking [his ex] up” while watching a video of her in a bikini.

“I honestly had no idea how to handle it,” she said, comparing her marriage without the help of the experts to taking off her “training wheels” and letting her drive “into a ditch.”

In the end, the couple both decided that divorce was their best option.

“It’s been really tough, but after the last walkout, I said I could not bet my future on an unstable woman,” Thompson said.

Expert Dr. Jessica Griffin was sad to see the couple split, saying “I’m disappointed in how two people we’ve had so much admiration for are so hurt … and at the same time, I don’t see this as a failure. I think both of you have learned so much about yourself, you can apply to the relationship you want.”

