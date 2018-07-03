Meet the New ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples

Married at First Sight is coming back this July, and with it three new couples looking to find love through unconventional methods.

The Lifetime series returns on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET for what is being touted as the “most dramatic season yet,” and while we can’t spoil the twists and turns of these reality romances, we can introduce you to the newlyweds!

They certainly look like they’ve found love at first sight, but can they make it work?

Keep scrolling for detail on all the couples as well as a season preview.

(Couple one) Amber Martorana

The 36-year-old senior division order analyst is taking a big leap after some romantic stumbles in the past.

“After being single for two years and struggling to find love the conventional way, Amber developed a skewed outlook on relationships,” her bio reads. “As a woman who knew what she wanted and having the desire to never settle for less than her perfect match, Amber put her dating life on pause. After taking some time, Amber refused to give up on finding her Prince Charming. Looking for a man who is confident, trustworthy and ambitious, Amber found herself ready to take part in Married At First Sight, trusting the experts give her the happily ever after that she has wanted for so long.”

She’ll be paired with…

(Couple one) Dave Flaherty

Dave Flaherty, a 37-year-old senior portfolio manager, could be the man of her dreams!

From his bio: “Originally from rural California, Dave left home to pursue a Business Degree from Westmont College in Santa Barbara where he played Men’s Basketball. A successful businessman and partner at his financial firm in Dallas, Dave felt something was missing in his life. He never thought he would be single at 37 and struggling to find a woman of substance with whom he could settle down and start a family. The last remaining bachelor of his group of close friends, Dave confided in the relationships experts to match him with a kind, strong, independent and loyal woman that he could call his wife. Dave is ready to be married at first sight!”

(Couple two) Danielle Bergman

This 30-year-old distributor account executive is serious about finding love on television!

“Danielle grew up in Washington state and attended Pacific Lutheran University, but found herself seeking more adventure in her life,” according to her bio. “After leaving school to travel the world, Danielle eventually landed in Texas where she began to pursue a career at a software company. After establishing herself in the working world, Danielle knew something was missing. She was ready for the next step in finding a husband and starting a family. Danielle’s parents have been together for 40 years and neither of them believe in divorce, so for Danielle – when she decided to get married at first sight, she knew she was going to be in it for the long haul. She hopes that the experts match her with a partner who is motivated, trustworthy, easy going and who has a great sense of humor! Danielle was ready for her next adventure, but this time with a man by her side.”

But will she be able to follow in her parents’ footsteps with her new husband…

(Couple two) Bobby Dodd

Bobby Dodd is a 27-year-old project manager who is looking for long-lasting love!

“Growing up in a small country town outside of Dallas, Bobby was surrounded by loving relationships that would shape the rest of his life. His parents have been married for 34 years and their commitment to one another encouraged Bobby to be romantic, chivalrous and always strive to make his partner happy,” his bio reads. “As Bobby’s life began to change around him – first becoming an uncle and then purchasing his first home, he knew he wanted something more. More than ever, Bobby is ready to get married and start a family of his own. Unlucky in love after pursing the online dating world, Bobby is done trying find ‘the one’ on his own and hopes the Married At First Sight relationship experts will find him the woman of his dreams!”

(Couple three) Mia Bally

At 29, this human resources partner is ready to find “the one.”

“Raised by two, loving parents, Mia has always had a hopeful outlook on love as she grew up in Plano, Texas. She has learned a great deal about faith and commitment by the example set forth by her mother and father whom have been married for 37 years,” her bio reads. “After attending Stephen F. Austin State University, Mia currently works for a Airlines company as an International Recruiter. Mia takes her career very seriously, but also lives life to the fullest! Mia has her life together, but is searching for true love. After exhausting all dating options, Mia hopes that Married At First Sight will match her with a kind man who understands unconditional love and is ready to commit!”

Can she find that everlasting love in her new husband…?

(Couple three) Tristan Thompson

No, not that Tristan Thompson. This 29-year-old tutoring club owner is a total catch!



From his bio: “Always finding solace in daily prayer and meditation, Tristan lives a life focused on helping others. He looks to the relationships in his life to guide and motivate him to dream big and achieve. Although his parents are divorced, Tristan admires his grandparents’ sixty-five year relationship and hopes this is something that he can one day have for himself. A college athlete who graduated from North Texas University and then went on to play semi-professional basketball for the Austin Spurs, Tristan has always kept himself busy and committed to his goals. Recently, Tristan opened up a tutoring center that helps students prepare for college. Tristan has learned a lot from his past relationships and has made tremendous growth as a man. He hopes to continue to learn and grow with a woman who is committed to being loyal, openly communicates and shares the same religious beliefs. Tristan is ready to get married at first sight and experience a loving relationship with his soulmate!”

How to watch

You’ll get to watch all these couples work through their first days as a couple during the new season of Married at First Sight, which premieres on Lifetime on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

You can either watch on your television or after the episode airs at mylifetime.com.

What’s coming

So how will these couples all weather the ups and downs the come with getting married at first sight? From the season preview released by Lifetime, it looks like all three couples at least start things off on a high note. But things might not be as simple as they seem, with the network coining it the “most dramatic season yet.”

We can’t wait to see what goes down.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres a new season on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.