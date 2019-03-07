‘Married at First Sight’: Luke Cuccurullo Says Wife Kate Sisk Has a ‘Drinking Problem’

Married at First Sight couple Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk hit another stumbling block in their relationship after he was caught telling producers he thought his wife had a “drinking problem.”

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Dr. Pepper Schwartz paid a special visit to the couple after hearing that on the heels of their disastrous first kiss—which Luke said left him feeling “repulsed”—he had been saying “alarming” things about his wife to the production team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The expert first asked Luke about the comments he had made that he was “feeling pressured” to kiss his wife, despite not wanting to kiss her back.

“When she drinks, she’s persistent, and she wants to kiss me, and I’m not about it,” Luke told her. “I don’t know what else to tell you.”

“So it’s unusual for you to not want to be kissed by someone that you’re with, much less your wife?” Schwartz asked.

“I care very deeply about Kate, but I can’t force myself to have feelings that aren’t there yet,” he responded. “It doesn’t feel good.”

When pressed, Luke said he did think his wife had a “drinking problem,” adding after the admission, “That sounds so terrible, saying she has a drinking problem though. She just drinks more than I do personally.”

“It’s hard to talk to Dr. Pepper, because I don’t have the answers she’s looking for,” he told the cameras. “I’ve known Kate for less than a month, so I don’t know what normal drinking is for her, but it seems like it’s a lot.”

When told what her husband had been saying about her, Kate said she had apologized for trying to kiss her husband, but said she was getting “mixed signals” with his other physical intimacy.

Kate was shocked when told by Schwartz what Luke had said about her drinking, telling her, “I don’t think I have a problem. I’m just completely shocked, because he’s never said anything to me. In fact, he’s the one giving me the alcohol I’m drinking. So it just doesn’t make any sense.”

The two were finally brought together to talk about the issue, with Luke saying he felt like Kate was drinking as a “coping mechanism” due to the stressful situation they’re in during the uneasy first days of their marriage.

Asked to present an example of Kate drinking too much, Luke admitted he couldn’t, and may have spoken out of turn.

“It just came out. I was just frustrated,” he explained.

Forgiving him for the alcohol comments, Kate said it was hard for her to determine where they stand as a couple when he refuses to tell her where he stands.

“We can’t be happy if you’re not telling me what’s wrong,” Kate told the cameras. “So it’s just this weird and confusing place we’re in. If this doesn’t work out I’ll just feel so heartbroken.”

Knowing that he had to communicate with his wife more, Luke finally confessed to Kate that part of his stringent attitude towards drinking stems from the death of his best friend, who was hit by a drunk driver when in college.

“That really messed me up,” he explained. “So that’s where my issues come from. So you’re fine, but I just worry overly.”

Kate forgave Luke for his indiscretions to the production team but was understandably uneasy about the future of her marriage going forward. Will the two be able to work things out in the end?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.