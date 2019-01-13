‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner ‘Trying to Stay Positive’ Following Second Miscarriage

Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner suffered their second miscarriage in four months, but are “trying to stay positive” for the future, Otis revealed on Instagram Saturday.

Otis shared a black and white photo of her and Hahner in each other’s arms, alongside a long statement that began with “I think the worst of it is finally over.” She went on to recount her day after she arrived home from the doctors.

That night, their daughter, 16-month-old Henley Grace, “slept angelically through the night. Almost like she knew mama and dada were sad and in pain and needed a night.”

Otis, 32, continued, “My hubby was by my side for every.single.moment of the stabbing pains and runs to the bathroom. I don’t know what I did to deserve such a loving, kind, thoughtful man but I am so, so thankful for you, [Hehner].”

“We’re trying our best to stay positive. We’ve made it through this before – RIP our sweet angel baby, Johnathan – and we will make it through this too,” Otis wrote. “I guess our little Johnny wanted a little brother or sister to play with up in heaven.”

The former Bachelor contestant finished the post by thanking her fans for their support.

“Thank you all again for so much support,” she concluded. “The love you are sending our way is palpable. We appreciate each and every one of you. We love you guys and are so thankful to know you are thinking of us and praying for us right now. It means more than you’ll ever know.”

On Dec. 27, Otis and Hehner announced they were expecting their second child. Otis continued sharing frequent photos of her growing baby bump, sharing the last photo on Jan. 10. The following day, Otis shared a photo of herself kissing Grace on the forehead, along with a sad announcement. She suffered another miscarriage.

“I’m devastated. We’ve had a ‘failed miscarriage.’ Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point,” Otis wrote after her visiting with her doctor.

“I really don’t want to have to go to the OR and have a D&C [dilation and curettage] for obvious reasons,” Otis continued. “I’d love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don’t know how long that would take and since there’s a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don’t have to have a D&C.”

This was the second miscarriage for the couple in four months. In September, she returned to social media after a break to announce she had a “chemical pregnancy,” which accounts for 50 to 75 percent of all miscarriages, according to Healthline. Otis also suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

Otis is a registered nurse who appeared on The Bachelor in 2012. She met Hehner during the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014 and have been married ever since.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jamie Otis