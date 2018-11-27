‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After’: Bobby and Danielle Experience First Fight in Exclusive Clip

Bobby Dodd is putting his foot down with wife Danielle Bergman as the newlywed couple finally has their first fight during an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After.

The couple has, thus far in their marriage, claimed to never had gotten in a disagreement, drawing side eyes from many of their Married at First Sight compatriots in this season of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content). But Bergman’s dedication to her dog, Henry, brings Dodd to his limits in this fiery clip.

“So we have Henry’s teeth cleaning coming up,” Bergman tells her husband in the clip, breaking the news that “it’s probably going to be about $500.”

“Henry is definitely like my firstborn, and I’m willing to spend as much money as it takes to keep Henry healthy and happy,” she explains to the cameras, telling her husband that the procedure could end up costing as much as $1,000 in the end—an amount she is more than prepared to spend for the well-being of her pup.

Dodd, however, is shocked at the high price tag on the cleaning, especially as the couple prepares for their first baby and is looking for a new home.

“Danielle and I, we agree and see eye-to-eye on just about everything I think, except for one and that’s spending,” he admits to the cameras, telling his pregnant wife, “I’m pretty uncomfortable with the $1,000. We’re trying to save some money and dropping a grand on some teeth.”

“If we wait until it gets infected, then that bill is probably going to be more,” Bergman interjects, drawing a firmer stance from her husband.

“I’m not willing to spend $1,000 on teeth cleaning,” he explains. “We’re starting a family, and we’re finding a home at the same time, and it’s a lot of stress.”

In the end, Bergman acquiesces to her husband’s wishes, telling the cameras, “Personally, I don’t really have a limit on what I’m willing to spend on Henry, but now that I’m married, we’re a family and we have to make those decisions together. So we’re just going to have to deal with his stinky breath.”

The couple handled their first fight without much to-do, and hopefully they’ll be able to carry their compromising spirit into their first days as parents. In September, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

“2018 has been the most beautiful year for us,” the couple told PopCulture.com in a statement at the time. “Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love. And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!”

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

