‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After’ Couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico Read Sweet Letters to Their Unborn Daughter in Exclusive Clip

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are creating a priceless keepsake for their unborn daughter in the Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? season finale.

In an exclusive clip of the Lifetime series’ season finale (produced by Kinetic Content), the parents-to-be sit down to pen letters to their little girl that she can read when she’s old enough to want to look back on this time in her mom and dad’s lives. It also provides the couple with an opportunity to send a reassuring message to one another as they’ve been working to communicate better all season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sometimes I don’t tell Ashley enough that she’s gonna be a great mom, so I’m wanting to tell her why I think so,” D’Amico tells the cameras. He’s echoed by his wife, who explains of her note, “I know Anthony knows that I think he’s going to be a great father, but I think once he hears my letter it will just reiterate that a little bit.”

Petta starts off the emotional session, reading what she’s written so far to D’Amico, who is clearly touched by her words.

“It’s amazing how much he loves you already and he hasn’t even had the chance to hold you yet,” Petta reads of her husband. “One of the very first reasons I fell in love with your dad is because he was and still is so committed to being the best husband he can be no matter what. I can always count on him and I know you will be able to too.”

D’Amico’s letter is equally as heartfelt, reading, “I want you to know your mom is going to be a great mom. How do I know this? Because she has never wanted anything more in her life than you. She will always make you feel confident in yourself, and we think it’s important to have open communication in our family, so please, share your feelings with us early and often.”

He says as an aside to Petta, “Your dad isn’t the best at this, but your mom would agree I’m getting better. Right? We can’t wait to meet you, but please take your time in there, your mom and I will still need time to prepare to meet you.”

It’s been a long season filled with plenty of good and bad days for the parents-to-be, but it appears that as the couple is coming down to its final days without a baby, Petta and D’Amico will be ready to embrace their new family head-on.

“I took a risk getting married at first sight, and it was definitely scary, because you never know what’s down the road,” D’Amico admits. “But I’ve been married to Ashley for two years now, and we have a baby on the way. With moving to a new house, it basically marks a new chapter in my life.”

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.