'Married at First Sight' Expert Pastor Cal Brings in Hilarious Help for Neat Freak 'Unmatchables' Single in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Pastor Cal Roberson is calling some hilarious extra help when it comes to breaking "overdressed neat freak" Clyde of his not-so-datable habits in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new Married at First Sight: Unmatchables. Before Clyde's blind date at the end of the week, Roberson tells the single he hopes to help him "be tolerant of people" who are a little less buttoned-up than he is

For that, he brings in Kita, Clyde's "practice wife" who has been instructed to be as "over the top" as possible as she moves into his museum-clean home. "We need to break Clyde's uptight funk," Cal explains. "And we don't have many days to do it."

"Hell no, Pastor Cal, we can't do this," Clyde tells the camera, as Kita starts making herself at home: "You guys have something to drink here in this refrigerator?" she shouts as Pastor Cal makes his quiet exit. "Why is it so neatly assembled? Who'd do this?" Kita asks of Clyde's kitchen, barking at him to grab her bags and bring them upstairs.

As she starts to unload all her products into his bathroom, Clyde suggests Kita move into the guest bath, at which point she scolds, "If you don't want me to violate my probation, I suggest you put my stuff down." Telling him to "find something to put on that don't look like [he's] about to sell insurance," Kita requests some private time in the bathroom, and by her description, an air freshener might be needed. "This is literally why I like living alone. ...taking a dump in the bathroom. It's just too much," Clyde tells the camera.

Bringing a creative approach to the unsuccessful love lives of their "unmatchable" singles, Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana Coles told PopCulture last month, was a fun way to help these "awesome people" work through their personal "quirks" and "challenges" to be able to be more successful in their love lives. "All these individuals are such sweet people," Pastor Call said at the time. "They want love and deserve love, there’s just some tweaks [they need to make]."

The show is not only "entertaining" but also "educational," the expert continued: "I think people are going to see themselves in them and learn that love is available if you're willing to work at it." Married at First Sight: Unmatchables (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, following an all-new episode of Married at First Sight.