‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Reveal If They’re on the Same Page About Kids in Exclusive Clip

As the Married at First Sight couples enjoy their idyllic honeymoons in beautiful Panama, the more practical sides of marriage are rearing their heads, including the decision of whether to have kids. In a PopCulture sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content) the couples reveal whether or not they are on the same page when it comes to having kids as they still process their whirlwind marriage.

“I’m so excited for our group road trip today we’re going to be sailing on a huge catamaran all around Panama, and I can’t wait to experience it with Brandon and the other couples this going to be a fun trip,” Taylor Dunklin tells the camera as the topic of babies is brought up seemingly out of the blue.

Zach Justice answers the probe about his future plans for kids with wife Mindy Shiben, “Ah, you know, I haven’t put a timeline on it,” as Mindy almost simultaneously answers, “I just, you know, we’re not there quite yet.”

The two appear to be feeling the same way about a possible future family, with Zach saying he wanted to “keep the options open” and Mindy quipping, “Lots of dogs, maybe throw a kid in there, eventually, who knows? Toss one in there.”

Taylor and husband Brandon Reid are also in line with one another.

“Brandon and I both want kids, we were talking about that last night,” Taylor says. “We want kids, we want, like, at least one, maybe two…”

“At least one,” Brandon adds. “And not anytime soon.”

Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad are also thinking about having kids in the near future, with Derek chiming in, “Yeah. I think we’re in the same boat, like what? Two or three years, three years? Something like that.”

“Let’s go for, let’s say two, let’s say two,” Katie reminds him.

“Oh, that’s sooner than I would’ve thought,” Taylor asks the couple. “Two years?”

“Two year minimum?” Derek clarifies. “I’m fine with that.”

Will the couples be able to keep their feelings about building a family in line with one another as they navigate the journey to Decision Day?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime