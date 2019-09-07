‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Expecting Second Child After Multiple Miscarriages

Jamie Otis is going to be a mom again! The Married at First Sight star and husband Doug Hehner revealed the happy news on her Instagram Saturday morning after being vocal about their difficulties with fertility and experiencing several miscarriages in the past.

“We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” Otis wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of the happy couple posing with their first sonograms of their future baby.

“I cannot even believe it!” she wrote. “After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!”

The reality star, who experienced a miscarriage back in January, also wrote that while she’s “being cautiously optimistic,” she has “a feeling this little one is going to stick.”

She added that while it has not been confirmed, there’s a possibility the couple could be expecting twins.

“Yesterday the nurse called and said my blood work came back a bit different than anticipated,” she wrote, adding that although based on her last period, she should be 4 weeks pregnant, she’s either further along than she thought or “I could potentially have twins.”

“They said it’s most likely I’m further along but I would absolutely love twins,” she wrote, as she thanked all of her fans for supporting her throughout her journey.

“Thank you, thank you, *THANK YOU!* for all the encouragement, love, & prayers. IT WORKED! WE ARE FINALLY PREGNANT !!!!!” she wrote, ending her caption with an acknowledging that her good news may be difficult to hear for some of her fans.

“I just want to say this: if you’re reading this & are currently in the process of #ttc – oh mama, my heart hurts for you. I know the instant internal pain that comes from another’s pregnancy announcement – even if you are or at least want to be – happy for the lucky couple. I just want you to know that your rainbow will come too. The storm can’t stay forever. Hold onto hope! I am thinking of you!”

Otis has been open about her struggles getting pregnant in the past many times in interviews.

“For me, I thought having a family would be very easy, so my own misconception about myself was [that] I would be able to have a family very easily,” she said on the Share Your Shine podcast back in May. “Come to find out, it’s not as easy… and come to find out, one in four women will have these same issues.”