'Married At First Sight' Couple Expecting First Baby: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'

There aren't many couples who make it past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, but the ones that do prove that true and trusting love does exist. A few have started businesses, advise other couples, and start families. The latest to announce they are expecting is Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, who married during the Atlanta season. "The Sweetest Love. We can't wait to meet you little one!" Myles captioned an Instagram photo of her gazing into Morales' eyes as he craddles her belly. The expecting parents didn't reveal their baby's gender in the post, but Morales appears to be a few months along. They elaborated on their pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

"I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!" Myles told the publication. "The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world." She's also excited to see her hubby in daddy mode. "I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment, and it's finally in sight!" she added.

He is equally as happy about becoming a father. "I'm so excited to be a dad!" Morales said. "I can't wait to see my child and hold him or her in my arms."

Their pregnancy announcement comes just after they celebrated one year of marriage in Nov. 2021. To commemorate the occasion, Myles shared a sweet tribute to Morales on Instagram, featuring photos from the moment he popped the question outside of the cameras.

"Still gushing over this magical moment!" Myles wrote. "A whole year with you @vincentjmorales and a lifetime to go! I can't believe you put all of this together for little ole me!!! Thank you for choosing me over and over again, DAILY. I Love You."