‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion Divorcing After 5 Years

Married at First Sight couple Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion have announced that they are divorcing after five years of marriage.

According to PEOPLE, 31-year-old Hendrix shared the news in a post on Instagram, writing, “We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out.”

“At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way,” she added. “We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”

Hendrix and Carrion married in 2014, appearing in the very first season of the Lifetime reality series.

Regarding their relationship, 32-year-old Carrion previously said, “I had to take a step back and re-evaluate what was most important in my life — my wife. I started making our marriage my main priority and started to see a huge growth in our relationship.”

While they have decided to go their separate ways after five years together, fellow Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner recently celebrated five years of marriage, and reflected on proving everyone wrong with their relationship.

“People laughed at us when they heard we were doing the show,” Otis exclaimed during a conversation with PEOPLE. “Now here we are!”

“I don’t want to sound corny, but we owe our lives to this TV show and the experts that stuck with us. It was life-changing for us,” Hehner added. “We’re very happy with where we are. We’re still growing as a couple.”

Otis went on to share that it hasn’t always been easy for them, however, confessing that she had a tough time on the day of their wedding back in 2014.

“I had a panic attack and thought that I made the worst decision of my life,” she revealed. “I instantaneously took one look at him and was like, ‘Nope, it’s not going to work out.’ There was no chemistry, I wasn’t really attracted, there was no butterflies.”

“If I had been very close-minded, I would have missed out on the love of my life,” Otis later added. “I would have missed out on becoming a mom with this amazing man who is a spectacular father and all because of what? Because I was scared we didn’t have chemistry? Don’t judge a book by it’s cover.”