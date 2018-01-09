‘Married At First Sight’ Bride Panics Minutes Before Her Wedding

After the tragic death of her boyfriend, one Married At First Sight bride is unsure if she can go through with her less-than-traditional wedding.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg, a 29-year-old technical sales representative, was feeling optimistic heading into her wedding to Ryan Buckley, a 29-year-old firefighter, but when it comes time to meet her husband-to-be for the first time, she gets cold feet.

“I’m terrified right now, and I don’t know what to do because what if it doesn’t work out?” she says in a preview clip for Tuesday’s episode. “I’ve only ever wanted to be married once, so if it doesn’t work out, it’s going to be a horrible feeling.”

About two years, ago, Schwartzberg’s boyfriend, who she thought was her soulmate, suddenly died from an undiagnosed autoimmune disease.

After losing her love, Schwartzberg said she was ready to find romance again, which is what brought her to the Lifetime reality show.

Buckley has already won fans of the show over when he spent $2,300 on a diamond wedding band for his future bride, despite never having met her.

“Am I worried? Am I scared? Of course I am, but you know what? Meeting my wife for the first time is going to mean everything to me,” he says in the clip. “I’m hoping that I am the man that this girl has always been waiting for.”

At the beginning of the clip, the groom waits awkwardly for Schwartzberg to walk down the aisle, but she’s taking a strangely long time.

“Oh my god, I can’t wait anymore,” says a bridesmaid named Angelike, to which another woman responds, “She’s right there. She’s just gotta walk.”

One guest admits, “I don’t think she’s coming.”

Schwartzberg, behind the scenes, appears to be having a panic attack.

“My whole body is trembling. I’m shaking. My heart’s pounding. What am I doing? Is this the right decision?” she asks. “My heart is pounding so hard. I don’t know if I can do this.”

Will Schwartzberg be able to go through with the wedding?

Tune in to Married At First Sight, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime to find out.