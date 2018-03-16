‘Married at First Sight’ Cast Members Ben and Stephanie Divorcing

The last couple standing from the U.K. version of Married at First Sight is dashing fans’ hopes. Ben and Stephanie announced their divorce on Thursday, becoming the tenth and final couple to split from the show.

Speaking to Lizzie Cundy and Stephen Leng on their All Access Areas FUBAR Radio show, Ben revealed, “Stephanie and I are still friends but I couldn’t give her what she wanted and what she needed, and time is of the essence.”

He continued, “And why waste someone’s time if it’s not there? It killed me. After the end of the show we were giving it a go, but as my mum said, you don’t know someone until you’ve lived with them.”

Praising his estranged wife, he said, “She’s a beautiful girl and a phenomenal person.”

Ben admitted that he struggled to adapt to married life with Stephanie, despite the couple living apart immediately after the show.

“I went back to my life, she went back to her life,” he said. “One of the things I didn’t like was when she said ‘You’re my husband,’ and I was like, ‘OK, but I’ve got to get to know you first.’”

Despite his misgivings about the marriage, Ben said he was devastated to call it off because he was concerned for Stephanie, who desperately wanted to make it work.

“It broke my heart to do what I had to do, I couldn’t give someone so lovely and so nice what she wanted,” he explained. “She was gutted to be totally honest, and she still wanted to try, but it ain’t there kiddo.”

He even admitted to moving on since the breakup. “I’ve had a kiss and a cuddle,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about respect for that lady. When I was with her I gave 100% and she gave 110% back because she wanted to work on it.”

Stephanie and Ben were the only couple on season 3 of the show, out of three couples, to stay together on finale night.

In a flash-forward to two months later, the millionaire property developer and police officer even revealed they had “fallen in love” with each other and were considering starting a family.

However, after a blissful honeymoon, the newlyweds began to quarrel over minor conflicts like being late for appointments or leaving the TV on during dinner.

Stephanie also opened up about their dwindling sex life, saying, “He won’t give me a cuddle, he won’t hold my hand. [Mine] and Ben’s sexual intimacy has stopped and it has affected me, 100%. It is making me feel less secure.”

Ben and Stephanie’s split means all 10 matches from the history of the U.K. version of the show have ended in heartbreak.