'Married at First Sight: Australia' – Meet the Cast of Lifetime's New Spinoff

Married at First Sight is going down under with Lifetime's recent acquisition of Married at First Sight: Australia, premiering Wednesday, May 27 with a special two-hour broadcast kicking off at 9 p.m. ET. There will be double the drama, passion and romance as viewers meet the 12 new couples looking for love from the other side of the world, including one same-sex couple. Married at First Sight: Australia will follow these couples from the matchmaking process undertaken by experts John Aiken, Mel Schiling and Dr. Trisha Stafford, to their weddings and honeymoons, all the way through to their new lives together. At the end of the marriage experiment, the couples will have to decide if their love is forever, or if they'll get a divorce and go their separate ways. Keep scrolling to get a first look at all the couples searching for their soulmate this season.

Aleks & Ivan (Photo: Lifetime) Aleksandra is looking for her Mr. Right after growing tired of the dating pool in her small town. Born and raised in Perth, Aleks' strict Serbian parents disagree with her marrying a stranger, but the fiery and outspoken bride isn't going to let anyone stop her from finding exactly what she has always wanted in a relationship. She's being paired with Ivan, a Ukrainian-born straight shooter who has traditional family values. The Sydney-based real estate agent can have strong opinions that go along with his drive and ambition, but underneath his tough outside is a sentimental romantic ready to find his true love.

Tash & Amanda (Photo: Lifetime) Tash, a bartender and yoga teacher from Adelaide, often comes off as intimidating to people who first spot her dark hair and many tattoos. This bride, however, is looking to find someone who is affectionate and expressive with their emotions to match her inner romantic. She will be walking down the aisle to Amanda, a self-proclaimed "alpha-female" from Melbourne who is looking for a woman to love her "deeply and equally." While Amanda's family has not always been accepting of her, the bride-to-be is ready to meet the love of her life.

Cathy & Josh (Photo: Lifetime) Cathy, a logistics investigator from New Zealand living in Sydney, is looking for a down-to-earth and loyal husband with whom she can show her deepest self, despite her glamorous appearance. She will be marrying Josh, an industrial operator from Sydney, who is looking to settle down after a lifetime of parties and living it up. Having lost one relationship to his party boy tendencies, Josh vows to never let love go again so he can find his lifetime partner.

Connie & Jonethen (Photo: Lifetime) Connie, an aspiring marine biologist from Melbourne, is looking to end her single streak after five years. The studious bride often finds herself studying to "avoid feeling invisible" and uncomfortable around men, but is ready to find her soulmate, with or without her family's approval of the process. Her husband-to-be is Jonethen, a fun-loving guy living on the Gold Coast whose job he feels has prevented him from finding his wife or keep any relationship going beyond a few months. Coming from a close-knit family, the longtime bachelor is looking to settle down.

Hayley & David (Photo: Lifetime) Hayley is a Melbourne native who has found a life dedicated to health and fitness after experiencing drug addiction a decade back. While her difficult past has impacted her life and relationships, Hayley is ready to show her vulnerable side and find someone who accepts her for who she is. Her husband-to-be is former boxer David, who now drives trucks out of Melbourne for a living. Outside of work, David loves training horses on his farmland. While his traditional parents are skeptical of his unconventional marriage, he is willing to try anything to find a special connection.

KC & Drew (Photo: Lifetime) After a decade working as a dancer in Los Angeles, KC has returned home to Sydney to find love. Although she loved her lifestyle mingling with Hollywood A-listers, she is ready to settle down with someone who will love her just the way she is. She'll be paired with Drew, a big-hearted musician who enjoys a simple life in Cairns, where he runs a mental health charity. Drew is no slouch with the ladies, but has not allowed himself to truly open up to anyone since his failed engagement four years ago.

Lizzie & Seb (Photo: Lifetime) Married at First Sight: Australia fans might recognize Lizzie, who appeared on a previous season of the marriage show, during which she was betrayed by her husband. Having tried to make it work with husband Sam, Lizzie is looking for real love after finding out her groom was cheating on her with another bride in the experiment. She'll give love a second chance with Sebastian, a semi-pro ALF player and personal trainer from Newcastle who been single for eight years after one serious relationship. Hoping to know someone on a deeper level, Seb could be the sensitive soul Lizzie needs for her do-over marriage.

Mishel & Steve (Photo: Lifetime) Mishel is a "young in spirit" mother of two grown kids from Brisbane who has suffered more than her fair share of heartache, including a divorce 15 years ago. Having been cheated on in seven of her past eight relationships, Mishel is having a tough time dating, and she hopes the experiment will end her quest to find a man who embraces her for who she is. She'll be looking for love with Steve, a cancer survivor from Melbourne who has a grown son living in their native U.K. Steve's life is going well enough, but his fears of ending up alone have pushed him to make a change and step out of his comfort zone.

Natasha & Mikey (Photo: Lifetime) Natasha is an "outspoken and bold" Sydney businesswoman looking for a good man to treat her as their equal after a history of dating men who were significantly older than her, including her ex-fiancé. Determined to step outside her feelings of being "just arm candy," Natasha is searching for a solid partnership. She'll be walking down the aisle to Mikey from Sydney, who is running the family business founded by his grandfather, a nursing home. While Mikey looks self-assured from the outside, he struggles when it comes to being confident around women.

Poppy & Luke (Photo: Lifetime) Poppy, the mother of 2-year-old twin boys from Wollongong, has suffered "heart-crushing disappointment" when it comes to her love life over the years. The self-deprecating, outspoken and funny bride-to-be often uses humor to mask her pain, but is looking for a real connection with a dependable man who can be a role model for her sons. She's been paired with Luke, a hard-working single dad of two teenage daughters from Melbourne, who has trouble finding time for dating amid all his other commitments. After his marriage ended after 10 years, his number one priority is his daughters, but Luke is also ready to put his heart on the line for love.

Stacey & Michael (Photo: Lifetime) Stacey, a law graduate from Adelaide, is the mother of two kids, but has struggled to let her walls down due to a broken engagement and family trauma. Now, she finally feels ready to give herself another chance at love and find a partner who can become part of her family. Her husband-to-be is Michael, a single dad from Adelaide who became a billionaire at 24. He is looking for a woman to help keep him in line and who enjoys his sense of humor.