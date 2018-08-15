‘Married at First Sight’ Wife Amber Doesn’t Want to Meet Her Husband’s Friends

Married at First Sight couple Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty are finding yet another stumbling block in their unconventional relationship.

The two clashed early on in Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series when Amber’s insecurity about being a petite blonde when her husband’s admitted type is tall brunettes turned a celebrity crush conversation into a tense situation that lasted days.

But the two found a bigger issue in their relationship when it came to merging their friend groups and fully becoming a married couple.

Dave first started to withdraw when he met her two married best friends, finding the woman in the relationship pretty overbearing in how she treated her husband. He did resolve to try and get along with the two, however, due to how important they are to his new wife.

While Amber defended her friend as “honest,” “straightforward” and “loyal,” Dave said diplomatically that he had yet to see that side of her, and was more acquainted with the “ball buster” side of her.

In fact, he added, he was “taken aback” by watching her friends interact.

“I don’t have anyone in my life that has that kind of relationship dynamic and I certainly would never want to be in a relationship that had that kind of dynamic. And I think it’s probably something that I just need to get used to. And if that’s how they interact, then that’s their relationship and I’m not in a place to say anything about that. I was just surprised by it.”

He continued, “Interacting with Amber’s married friends and thinking about how they would fit into my group of friends, you know, they’re very different. My group of friends is very unique, they’re very welcoming to everyone, so I think that [the couple] would fit in well, but I also think they’re just a very different kind of group.”

Despite Dave’s dedication to seeing the best in Amber’s besties, she seemed less interested in meeting his friend group.

“Yeah, I’m a little nervous. I hope that they like me and I hope that I’m not just really shy when I get there, because sometimes I am when meeting new people,” she told him.”It might be hard, everyone judges and I do feel like I’ve been judged a lot, so it kind of makes me feel a little worried.”

She continued, “It sounds great being involved with [his friends], just I have my own friends already, so I don’t feel like I need other friends.”

That took Dave for a loop. “Hearing Amber say that she doesn’t need more friends, she already has girlfriends is upsetting,” he told the cameras. “It’s important to me for her to embrace those friendships.”

Can the two successfully blend their lives as a married couple?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

