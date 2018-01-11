Mama June Will Not Reveal Her New Boyfriend, but She Can’t Stop Gushing About Him

Mama June Shannon has plenty of great things to say about her boyfriend, but don’t expect to find out his name any time soon.

“He is very, very awesome,” the 38-year-old Mama June: From Hot to Not star told E! News Thursday. “He actually restored my faith and the girls’ faith in men. It’s the little things…he is above and beyond anything that I could ever expect.”

Mama June said the two “honestly were just wanting to be friends and things just worked out.”

She said the two met “through mutual friends” and she doesn’t “care” about what ex David Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson has to say about the new beau.

“As long as I’m happy and the girls are happy at the end of the day, that’s all that matters to me,” Shannon said.

Mama June hasn’t revealed her boyfriend’s name, but can’t stop talking about him. In one interview with PEOPLE, she called him “my rock and my best friend,” adding that they are “together 24 hours a day.”

“He didn’t know who Mama June was when I met him. His kids did, but he had no idea who I was,” Mama June told PEOPLE earlier this month. “And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another. He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it.”

In another interview with Us Weekly, Mama June revealed that the man has kids from a previous relationship. They knew about her reality TV show past, but not him.

“If I’m having a bad day, he will go get a candle,” Mama June told Us Weekly. “It’s been a good, probably, 15 years since I’ve been happy. He’s one of a kind I have to say.” Added Alana, 12: “He’ll just go to . . . Walmart and get her a candle and she thinks that’s like, so cute and over the top.”

Mama June has four children from her marriage to Sugar Bear, Lauryn “Pumpkin,” Jessica “Chubbs,” Anna “Chuckadee” and Alana “Honey Boo Boo.”

Mama June’s new boyfriend will eventually appear on From Not to Hot. The second season of the show premieres on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on WE tv.