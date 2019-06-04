‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Daughter Talks Family’s ‘Rough Patch’ During New ‘From Not to Hot’ Episode

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon broke her silence on the “rough patch” her family is going through at the start of the latest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The reality television personality addressed viewers ahead of the new episode, following a note from WE tv regarding “Mama June” Shannon‘s arrest last week in Alabama. Pumpkin addressed the camera several times throughout the episode, adding commentary in retrospect to recent events.

“Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media, and our family is going through a rough patch,” Pumpkin began in her statement. “But this year alone, we’ve had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California, everything seemed good.”

“Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn,” she added. “We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family, and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there, and loving and supporting us.”

WE tv also aired the statement it had previously released regarding Shannon’s aired, which read: “We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being.”

Later in the episode, Pumpkin returned and shared how she and Alana considered Mama June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, a father figure, but then teased how everything changed after the visit to California.

Shannon and Doak were arrested in Macon County, Alabama, for “felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe.

The arrest came after a domestic dispute call at an Alabama gas station where Doak allegedly treated to kill Mama June. After he admitted to having a needle in his possession, police searched their vehicle and found crack cocaine.

Shannon could face a year in jail from the charges. Doak was reportedly given a court order to stay away from Shannon following the altercation, although the couple was spotted at a casino together Saturday.

Pumpkin’s statement comes as a recent TMZ report claims Mama June’s family feels that Doak has been a bad influence on the reality star since the pair began seeing each other three years ago. Doak has a history of criminal charges, including spending time in jail.

This week’s episode of From Not to Hot saw the aftermath of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, as Mama June dealt with a pregnancy scare.

Mama June, who typically live tweets new episodes of the reality television series, stayed silent throughout airing of the new episode. The episode ended after Shannon broke the news of her pregnancy to Doak, and him walking out of the room to process the information off-camera.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.