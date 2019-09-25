‘Mama June’ Shannon and Boyfriend Geno Doak Make First Appearance in Court for Felony Charges

June “Mama June” Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak have officially appeared in an Alabama court for the first time on their felony arrest Wednesday where they were officially charged with drug possession, according to The Blast. The outlet reported that Shannon will be due back in court again tomorrow to enter her plea, although whether she has decided to plead guilty or not guilty is not currently known.

Things have been going downhill for the Mama June: From Not to Hot star since she and her boyfriend were arrested in March at an Alabama gas station after Doak allegedly threatened to kill her. Police, upon investigation, discovered crack cocaine and paraphernalia in Shannon’s truck as well as on Doak. The reality star was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also booked on a charge of domestic violence.

Since then, the couple has reportedly moved into an RV together after Shannon clashed with her Georgia home’s neighbors over the “trashy” appearance, including boarded up windows and a dumpster in the driveway.

Meanwhile, daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been living with and cared for by sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who have reportedly cut all ties with their mother until she leaves Doak. The two sisters have been open about the hardships they’ve been through, with Alana taking to Instagram earlier this week to admit she’s been in “hell” the past year.

“Can we just be real for a second? Let me tell y’all how proud I am of myself!” she wrote. “I have honestly been [through] hell and back this year! And I”m still standing! I have been doing so good in school! And just being more happy!”

“I get so much hate but then I think about who all loves me and i know them haters mean nothing!” she added. “I have so much going for me and so many people that love me! And the best words you can hear is I see you trying I’m so proud of you! But really that feeling is a whole different story! Knowing you are making people happy and most importantly you, hits so different!”

