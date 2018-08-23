Mama June’s Relationship in Jeopardy When Her Surprise Wedding for Boyfriend Geno Goes Awry

Mama June Shannon may be ready to make her relationship official, but boyfriend Geno Doak has other ideas.

After previously stating that she was going to “put a ring” on boyfriend Geno Doak, a new clip for this week’s upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot shows the 38-year-old mother of four taking the daring plunge with a proposed surprise wedding in Las Vegas, claiming that she wants “to marry Geno, and I’m going to get married this weekend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Mama June believes that their “connection is deep” and they “want to spend the rest of our lives together,” Doak is not much of a fan of her “spontaneous” plan and is not quite ready to take that big of a step in their relationship.

“Look, I’m f—ing blunt. I’m going to lay it down real, and it’s going to be cut and dry. You might not like what I have to say, though,” Doak says in the new sneak peek. “I like to have fun. We’re in Vegas — we just fly by the seat of our pants, if you will. There’s no need to talk and to make plans and do everything by the book. That’s not us.”

Doak goes on to warn Mama June about her spontaneity.

“You make plans without me even knowing about the plans or where we’re going. You’re setting yourself up for disappointment,” he says, adding that Mama June is “talking about dumb s—. Getting married?!”

The rift in their relationship comes as the couple is in Las Vegas for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s marriage to Joshua Efird. In a confessional, Doak admitted his fear that Pumpkin’s mother’s plans may take away from her big day.

“I know I should have talked to June about this earlier, but how?” he says. “She’s stubborn as a mule. Ever since she proposed, all she can think about and talk about is getting married. She needs to focus on Pumpkin — this is Pumpkin’s big day. That’s why everybody’s here. It ain’t about us.”

However, it may be a little too late for Mama June and Doak, who originally got together prior to the reality star’s massive weight loss and moved in together this year, as Mama June’s spontaneous personality may be the breaking point for Doak.

“I’ve just about had it with June. I’m ready to get my next ticket out of here,” he says.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.