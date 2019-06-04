Mama June Pops the Question in ‘From Not to Hot’ Sneak Peek, But What Did Geno Doak Say?

Is Mama June getting married? In a trailer for season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon appears to propose to her boyfriend, Geno Doak, as her 18-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gets married.

“I want to marry you right now,” Mama June can be heard saying while Pumpkin gets ready to marry her fiancé Josh.

As Pumpkin and Josh get ready to exchange vows, Mama June dramatically interrupts and appears to want to marry Geno right then and there on the spot.

Unfortunately, things don’t look good for the couple.

“She knows I don’t want to get married,” Geno can be heard saying. “I’m out.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Mama June can be seen dealing with the aftermath of gaining a few pounds after undergoing her extreme weight loss transformation for the first season of the WEtv show. In one clip, she struggles to fit into a dress and reveals she is now a size 12 after slimming all the way down to a 4.

Fans also get to see a sneak peek of Mama June back on the pageant circuit — but this time with her 12-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, at a mother-daughter charity pageant.

Fans also see sneak peeks into scenes with Pumpkin and Josh’s newborn daughter, Ella, who they welcomed last December.

Is it possible that things could have headed south with Mama June and Geno since her January interview with Entertainment Tonight? She told the news outlet that “We’re very committed to one another and we both love each other. We’re very happy in our relationship. We’re both best friends. We’re with each other 24/7. And it’s just happy.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Pumpkin and Josh were spotted tying the knot in Las Vegas after being engaged since June 2016.

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo wore matching bridesmaids dresses for the ceremony, and the family celebrated afterwards with a dinner at Buca di Beppo.

Although the couple became engaged when Pumpkin was 16-years-old and Efird was 19, they waited until Pumpkin was legally old enough to walk down the aisle.

Shannon and Efird took the big step in their relationship five months after welcoming their daughter Ella Grace in December.

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Friday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.