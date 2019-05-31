Mama June’s Kids Ask If She Wants to Die in New Heartbreaking Video

A new clip from her WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot reveals the heartbreaking moment that “Mama June” Shannon’s children begged her to go to rehab amid her ongoing struggles.

The clip, provided to TMZ, shows Dr. Ish Major, along with several others, including daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, as well as her sister, Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, encouraging Shannon to “disconnect” and “get your life back” following her March 2019 arrest for possession of crack cocaine.

“You need to go and get help for you slipping away, and do it in a calm, tranquil place,” Joanne encouraged.

“And then you can have your daughter home and you can see her grandchild grow up,” one of Shannon’s daughters can be heard saying.

“You can get your life back, June, because right now you’re living somebody else’s life,” Major says. “This isn’t the lady I’ve seen on TV…I want you to go somewhere where you can get help and get better with your life, get some of this stress off of your back.”

Shannon, however, remains adamant that she is “not going to a mental hospital” and “not going to a f—ing inpatient center.”

“Why would a woman who’s beaten so much that she’s been through in her life, who’s overcome so much she’s overcome in her life…Why is that same woman scared to death to pick herself up today? Why is that?” Major questions, leading to a desperate plea from Thompson.

“Do you want to die?” Thompson tearfully asks. “Do you not want to see me have grandkids? Have Jessica have grandkids? See us get married?”

“It isn’t about that…I can’t stand to be away, and they know that,” Shannon explains. “No, I can’t…I’m not going to walk away from everything. I’m sorry. I’m not going to go into inpatient.”

In a second clip from the episode, Shannon’s family is seen holding an intervention within their home, with Thompson pleading with her mother to turn her life around.

“Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” the 13-year-old says. “I swear to God, Mama, it’s not by choice.”

The attempted intervention and family drama comes after Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested at an Alabama gas station in March after Doak allegedly threatened to kill her, prompting a bystander to call police. After police arrived and searched their vehicle, Shannon was arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also charged with domestic violence.

The Season 3 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.