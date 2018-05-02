See Mama June and Honey Boo Boo Match Bridesmaid Dresses at Pumpkin’s Wedding

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo hit the Las Vegas Strip Monday night in matching bridesmaid dresses as Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon tied the knot with her fiancé, Joshua Efird.

The family, who rose to popularity following an appearance on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, gathered in Las Vegas to help Pumpkin celebrate her marriage to her long-time boyfriend, the family affair continuing on to the Las Vegas Strip afterwards with a celebration dinner at Buca di Beppo.

You can see the images and video on TMZ.

While it is rumored that filming crews were on hand for the occasion, meaning it will likely be showcased on the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, TMZ caught the wedding party out late at night, with Mama June Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson wearing identical burgundy dresses.

Although the couple became engaged when Pumpkin was 16-years-old and Efird was 19, they waited until Shannon, the daughter of Mama June Shannon and sister of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, was legally old enough to walk down the aisle.

Shannon and Efird took the big step in their relationship five months after welcoming their daughter Ella Grace in December.

“Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” the 17-year-old tweeted along with a photo of her daughter. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

The 18-year-old said in March that if she could do it over again, she might not decide to become a mom at age 17.

“I would probably change how young I was when I had kids,” she admitted on the podcast Gonzo. “Because my original plan when I decided that I was gonna have kids, like, when I was younger — I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna wait until I’m 24.’”

“I wish maybe sometimes, I wish I would’ve been able to do that,” she revealed.

Shannon said that being a young mom has its challenges, even though she and Efird live at home with Mama June and Honey Boo Boo.

“It has its struggles because Josh has a full-time job now, and with it just being me here and Alana some of the time and maybe my mom, it is super hard,” she said. “But when he gets home, it’s not as complicated because he helps out a lot.”

She revealed in a later interview that she and Efird want to have a total of four kids.