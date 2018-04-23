Is Mama June Getting Married

Just as fans have become used to her having a new boyfriend, it looks like Mama June just might be getting married again also.

In a new ad for the upcoming season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, we see a full on shot of Mama June in a bridal gown after her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson jokes, “That ain’t no pageant dress.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re back ya’ all this June on [WEtv] with lots of surprises,” Mama June wrote in a caption on the post.

While she has not officially confirmed that she is definitely planning a trip down the aisle, the clip was shared directly by Mama June on her personal Instagram page, so she clearly means to tease the possibility.

Many of Mama June’s fans commented on the post, with one fan writing, “Oh my gosh I’m so excited,” and another exclaiming, “OMG MAMA JUNE IS GETTING MARRIED!!!!”

Some might wonder just who Mama June will be getting married to, assuming this is not just some elaborate prank on the fans. Well, her new man is named Geno Doak, and she says he is her “rock” and “best friend.”

In an interview from January, Mama June, said, “He’s my rock and my best friend. We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything.”

“We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store. I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she continued.

Shannon also added that Doak “had no idea who I was” when they first met, but, coincidentally, his kids did. “And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another. He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it,” Shannon said.

Additionally, she added that falling into a new relationship was much tougher than she thought it would be, after she and her girls being burned by so many failed beaus in the past.

“It’s just been me and the girls for so long, and we’ve been though a lot,” she said. “It’s hard to be able to trust somebody, and it was a lot of walls that he had to break down with me and the girls, honestly.”