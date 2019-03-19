Mama June’s Family Blames Drug Arrest on Boyfriend Geno Doak

Mama June Shannon’s family blames boyfriend Geno Doak for her recent arrest after an alleged domestic incident.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ over the weekend that Shannon’s family feels like Doak’s “awful influence” is responsible for her arrest. The family reportedly cites his criminal history, including arrests for burglary, theft and damage to property, as well as jail time served.

As previously reported, Shannon and Doak were arrested at an Alabama gas station on Wednesday, March 13 after police reported a domestic incident. When police arrived, they reportedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia on both Shannon and Doak, including traces of cocaine on Shannon and a needle in Doak’s pocket.

According to legal documents, Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon during last week’s domestic dispute. He was ordered by the court to stay away from Shannon after the incident.

The family is worried that Shannon isn’t taking the recent events seriously enough, as she was reportedly spotted hanging out with Doak days after her arrest at a casino on Saturday, despite the order for Doak to stay away from his girlfriend. According to TMZ, the family feels that Shannon’s 13-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” is in an unsafe environment.

Shannon was officially charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and could face up to a year in jail for the felony charge. A date for her arraignment has yet to be set.

Doak, meanwhile, was booked under allegations of domestic violence and harassment, as well as felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

When police arrived at the gas station last week, Shannon and Doak were reportedly still engaged in a fight.

While being placed under arrest, Doak allegedly admitted to having a needle on him, telling the officer not to reach inside each pocket, saying, “I don’t want you to get sticked or nothing.”

Police subsequently searched the SUV that Shannon claimed ownership of, finding white powder she allegedly claimed was crack cocaine.

Hours after the arrest, a new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered, during which Shannon feared she was pregnant with Doak’s child.

“I think I’m pregnant. I don’t think Geno and his promise ring meant for stuff to happen. I mean, hello! We already have eight kids between us,” Shannon said. “We’re trying to work through things and now, how are we going to handle this one?”

“If I’m pregnant, he better get his s— together,” Shannon is heard saying in another scene.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.