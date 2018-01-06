Mama June Undergoes Emergency Surgery in ‘From Not to Hot’ Premiere

A new sneak peek of Mama June: From Not to Hot gave us a glimpse of the reality star headed in for emergency surgery.

Shannon “Mama” June defied the odds in the first season of her new show, when she lost over 300 pounds to look good at her ex-husband’s wedding. However, it looks like the rapid weight loss and gastric surgeries are still taking a toll on her, as a sneak peek of season two showed Mama June in the emergency room right off the bat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In clips for the new show, Mama June can be seen complaining about crippling migraines. When she finally breaks down and goes to the hospital, she’s rushed in to the operating room.

“I’m really freaking out cause she just went right in for surgery,” Said her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” in the new preview. “We’re no strangers to doctors and hospitals, but this season our lives are rocked forever,” she said.

In the preview, Mama June also dishes on the darker side of weight loss surgery, revealing that it’s not a glamorous, magical reset. She’s always been candid about the struggle and hard work of getting healthy, but she’s never been quite this graphic.

“I couldn’t even move my arms,’ she said of one surgery. That s— was, like, mummified. I couldn’t even wipe my own a–. I couldn’t wash my own hair. I couldn’t lift my hands above my head.”

“I looked like The Walking Dead,” she continued. “When you have to have somebody wipe your own tooth and your own a–, that’s kind of crazy. And plus, I did started Mother Nature that day too at the surgery — it was awful.”

In addition to the ongoing medical drama, the second season of this hit reality show is set to include a new romance for Mama June, as well as a grand daughter. June’s teenage daughter, Lauryn — a.k.a. “Pumpkin” — is reportedly pregnant. To top it all off, the custody battle and malice between June and her ex-husband, “Sugar Bear,” goes on.

The new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on WE TV on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.