‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Daughters Anna and Jessica Undergo $120K Worth of Plastic Surgery

Mama June’s daughters Anna and Jessica recently underwent $120,000 worth of plastic surgery, according to sources close to the family. TMZ reports that the sources stated Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon — two of June’s estranged daughters — headed out to California last month for “extensive cosmetic procedures.” Cardwell reportedly had a breast lift done, as well as adding implants. She’s said to have gone from a size B cup to a size D cup. The procedure was done by Dr. Michael K. Obeng. Cardwell also got 16 veneers — Dr. Aamir Wahab — bringing her total cost for procedures to $47,450.

The sources stated that Cardwell’s motivation for getting the work done was to feel good about herself, as she has had two children and is going through a divorce.

Shannon had some different work done, reportedly going down to 185 pounds from 230 pounds, by way of a having a weight loss balloon put in her stomach. The procedure was done by Dr. Samuel Kashani. She also saw Dr. Obeng as well, though, getting liposuction done on her back, flanks and bra area, as well as a tummy tuck.

Finally, she saw Wahab for veneers too, getting eight in total. Once the procedures were all done, Shannon’s total surgical makeover coast was $80,895. At this time, the sisters have not revealed their post-opt looks.

Notably, in 2017, June famously revealed her new look after having undergone a number of cosmetic procedures. June’s look was the premise of her new series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

PEOPLE detailed the list of procedures she had done, as well as the costs, which were as follows: Breast Augmentation/Mastopexy (Breast Lift): $14,000–$15,000; Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck)/Liposuction: $15,000–$16,000; Rhytidectomy (Face Lift): $17,000–$18,000; and Brachioplasty (Arm Lift)/Liposuction: $11,000–$12,000.

More recently, June has had some legal trouble, and has reportedly not had a close relationship with her children, which they blame her boyfriend Geno Doak for. In March 2019, June and Doak were arrested for crack cocaine, charges they have been fighting in court,

In the wake of all the family drama, it was revealed that the new season of their reality series is titled Mama June: From Not to Hot | Family Crisis. It is scheduled to debut Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET, only on WeTV.