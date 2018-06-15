Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Shares New Wedding Photos

Fans have long been waiting to see photos from Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s wedding to Joshua Efird since news broke about their April 30 Las Vegas nuptials.

Well the day has come for the From Not to Hot couple, who shared photos of their ceremony with Us Weekly Thursday.

The 18-year-old bride looked stunning in a ruched mermaid-cut gown and matching elbow-length veil, paired with a classic red lip. Her husband couldn’t help but beam in a matching red vest and bow tie paired with tan trousers.

Pumpkin told the publication that her mom, Mama June Shannon, helped plan her wedding, which took place at The Chapel at Planet Hollywood. Planning was “a little overwhelming,” she said, but “I think everything was perfect.”

She added that when she asked Mama June to walk her down the aisle, the WE tv star got emotional. “It’s something I asked her to do because it’s always been me, her, Alana and my other sisters. I felt like she should be the one to walk me down the aisle,” she told Us.

While June and Efird had had their issues prior to the big day, Pumpkin said they were able to work through everything and celebrate the milestone together.

“Everybody was there, so they have their issues, but sometimes they work through them,” Pumpkin explained. “I think everyone got through their problems, and it was a great day for everybody.”

Little sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson carried Pumpkin’s daughter, Ella, down the aisle in her role as honorary flower girl.

The newlyweds welcomed Ella in December, and soon after decided to make things official in marriage.

“We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know?” she told the publication.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said her favorite moment of the wedding was saying her vows with her new husband. “Me and Josh have been together for a very long time, and now he’s the father of my child, and you know, ‘I do’ is the start of now and forever,” she said.

As to what those vows said?

“Basically both of our vows said that no matter how tough things get, you know, we’ll always love each other and always be there for one another, no matter what happens with the family or anything like that,” she said.

A new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on WE tv Friday, June 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Pumpkin Shannon