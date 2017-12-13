Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Shares Heartwarming Baby Update

Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon warmed fans’ hearts with her first update as a new mom.

Ella has won me and josh over which is no surprise ❤️👶🏻. Couldn’t ask for a better life cause since she’s arrived we now have it all — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) December 9, 2017

“Ella has won me and josh over which is no surprise,” the 17-year-old new mom said of her daughter on Twitter Saturday. She and fiancé Joshua Efird welcomed Ella Grace Efird on December 8.

“Couldn’t ask for a better life cause since she’s arrived we now have it all,” Shannon continued.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot personality also shared a peek on Instagram of her little one. “My sweet baby girl,” she wrote alongside the photo of Ella bundled up.

My sweet baby girl ❤️👶🏻💕😭 A post shared by Pumpkin🌺 (@lauryn_shannon7) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Fans went wild over the precious snap of the newest addition to Mama June’s family, sharing their love and advice for the new parents.

“She’s beautiful! Just like her momma, and her name!” one follower wrote.

“Congrats to you both she is so cute, before you know it she will be walking, take these first couple off weeks and cherish them all,” another added.

Shannon announced Ella’s arrival on Twitter Friday, debuting the little one’s name and first photo.

“Today at 5:01 am me and john officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird,” she wrote to followers.

Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3m3KIeX5W2 — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) December 8, 2017

Shannon previously revealed she would be having a girl in a preview of Mama June: From Not to Hot‘s second season.

“I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!” she said, adding, “I don’t think you guys are ready for another me. I really don’t.”

As for whether her child will compete in pageants like 12-year-old sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Pumpkin wasn’t decided.

“Pageants are f—ing expensive,” she said. “But you know, she is gonna be pretty because look who made her. She might be in a pageant or two.” Until she’s old enough, the family will leave the pageantry to Mama June, who will explore what it takes to become a beauty queen in upcoming episodes of her reality show.

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns on January 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.