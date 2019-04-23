Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Allegedly Caught Texting Other Women

More trouble in paradise for Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak?

After the couple’s arrest last month on drug possession and domestic violence charges, Doak is being accused of sexually messaging other women on social media, according to multiple women who provided screenshots of their conversations to The Blast.

The outlet reported Doak sent a photo of his penis to a woman, going into detail about a desired sexual encounter and, in one conversation, telling the woman he was slyly messaging that June was with him while they were talking.

Another woman, Tina Harry, told the publication that the day after Doak and Mama June were released from jail in March, he messaged her on Instagram.

The two were strangers, but Harry said they started to talk in direct messages and on FaceTime, and it wasn’t long before she alleges he began to message her every 10 minutes, asking her to visit him in Alabama on a trip he would pay for. She also alleges he told her he did not love June and did not want to be with her.

While Harry had difficulty taking time off with work, she alleges Doak sent her photos of his penis and sexting her — even FaceTiming her once when June was asleep in bed.

It’s clear the couple has their problems, with the two being arrested in Macon County, Alabama for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after a domestic dispute was called at a gas station where Doak allegedly threatened to kill Mama June. After he admitted to having a needle in his possession, police searched the vehicle and found crack cocaine, which June claimed as hers.

Despite being ordered to stay away from Mama June by the court, Doak and the Mama June: From Hot to Not star have continued their relationship, with June, who is legally blind, filing an appeal to the protective order saying he assisted her with her disability.

She also claimed in the documents that she and Doak are in love and that he is “very loving toward her kids.”

