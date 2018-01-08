Mama June Still Claims Her Ex Sugar Bear Abused Daughter Pumpkin

While live-tweeting a recent special for From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon continued to allege that her ex Sugar Bear abused her daughter, Pumpkin.

You only got to see a little piece of the confrontation if I bodyguard would have let pumpkin go she would have hurt sugar bear bad she took a lot of the physical and emotional abuse and has a lot of hurt from it #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

In a candid tweet on Friday, Shannon opened up about Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s unforgettable explosion on last season’s reunion that was close to taking a turn for the physical.

“You only got to see a little piece of the confrontation,” Shannon wrote on Twitter, saying that if the bodyguard holding Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon back would have let her go, “she would have hurt Sugar Bear bad.”

“She took a lot of the physical and emotional abuse and has a lot of hurt from it,” Shannon added.

It’s not the first time she has accused Thompson of putting his hands on her daughter. Last April, the celeb mom told Wendy Williams that Sugar Bear was abusive for some time.

“There’s a lot of stuff that was hid for many years,” Shannon revealed. “Pumpkin’s [injured] eye was his fault. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo were covered up was because of him.”

Thompson maintained his innocence.

“June is saying these things because she’s pissed at me. I never hurt any kid,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson says her father doesn’t call her as often as she’d like.

“[Sugar Bear] calls me every once in a while. He doesn’t really call me that much, which is kind of sad because he’s supposed to be my father and I think if he’s my father, you should call me more,” the 12-year-old told PEOPLE.

Shannon also revealed on Twitter that viewers will see more Thompson and his wife, Jennifer Lamb, during season 2 of From Not to Hot.

And yes y’all will see more Jennifer and sugar bear and what is going on with the situation with Alana there’s a lot of emotional stuff to season and I can’t wait to share it with y’all #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

“And yes y’all will see more Jennifer and sugar bear and what is going on with the situation with Alana there’s a lot of emotional stuff to season and I can’t wait to share it with y’all,” she wrote.

“And yes sugar bear and Jennifer will be on this next season and trust me they still are about drama you’re not going to want to miss it,” she added.

The second season of the hit reality show is set to include a custody battle between Shannon and Thompson, a new romance for Shannon, and even a granddaughter, as Shannon’s teenage daughter, Pumpkin, is reportedly pregnant.

The new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on WE tv on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.