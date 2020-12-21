Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's 3-Year-Old Son Looks Just Like Max in New Photo

✖

Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd are gushing over their 3-year-old son, Shai. In a sweet photo Murgatroyd shared to Instagram, she's gushing over their son and onlookers can't help but to notice how similar he looks to his father. In the photo that shows Shai wearing a white collar shirt underneath a blue-and-white sweater, Murgatroyd captioned the picture with, "My precious boy [fish emoji]."

Several fans took to the comment section to mention how cute he looked and how much he looks like his father. "He looks just like Maks!!! So handsome [red heart emoji]," one person wrote. Someone else said, "He is beautiful. How could he not be with beautiful parents like you guys!," someone else said, while another fans echoed, "Modeling for Shai? So handsome." Someone else mentioned how the young boy looks just like the both of them.

Murgatroyd gave birth to Shai in Jan. 2017, which was six months before their wedding day. The couple doesn't plan on stopping at one baby though, they've admitted that they want another, hopefully a little girl they've said "I want to experience that relationship," Chmerkovskiy said according to US Weekly at the time of Shai's birth. "When Peta said [her last pregnancy] was a boy, I had this elated reaction like, 'Thank God.' But immediately after that, I was like, 'OK, now I'm ready for a girl.' I just think it's a special thing."

While the two would love another child, they have to plan accordingly. Since both star on the hit ABC dance competition, the husband and wife, who got engaged in 2015 and married in 2017, have to make sure that their schedules line up to have a child if they want to stay on the most current season of DWTS. While other pros like Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold have had to rearrange their professional schedules to align with the birth of their children, some are able to line it up just right so they can give birth and still dance on the reality series.

"We're talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it," she said. "The next season will probably be in a fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we'll see if it's doable." Fans will certainly keep on the lookout and hopefully the sweet pair get what they want next, a baby girl.