‘Making the Band’ Revival Officially Happening at MTV

MTV and Sean “Diddy” Combs are bringing back the reality competition show Making The Band, a decade after the last episode of the first iteration aired. It is the latest revival of a hit 1990s and 2000s series for the Viacom-owned network, which already brought back Jersey Shore and The Hills.

I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! pic.twitter.com/EjKCA3TWbl — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019

Combs confirmed the show will be coming back after the music mogul tested interest in a revival on Twitter. On Monday, Combs said he “made my decision” to revive the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MTV and I are back together again!” Combs said, notes The Hollywood Reporter. “Making the Band is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We’re going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it’s [sic] next global superstars.”

Meet The Band kicked off on ABC in 2000, but moved to MTV at the start of its second season. The show ran 12 seasons through 2009, and involved a group of musicians hoping to become members of a hit band. Diddy joined the show in 2002 for Making The Band 2 to decide who would ultimately join the band.

Groups featured in the original series include Donnie Klang, Day26, Danity Kane and Da Band.

In 2009, Diddy starred in a short-lived spin-off called Making His Band.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV,” MTV Entertainment president Nina L. Diaz added. “Making the Band was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor — fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet.”

MTV, like many other networks, is on a revival kick. The network’s Jersey Shore revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, is now in its third season. The Hills revival, The Hills New Beginnings, just kicked off its first season.

MTV Studios is also making a new Real World series for Facebook Watch and new editions of Punk’d and Singled Out are being developed for the streaming service Quibi. Tracee Ellis Ross is also overseeing Jodie, a spin-off of Daria.

The new season of Making The Band is expected to debut in 2020, 11 years after the last season ended.

Photo credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images