Reality TV Star Targeted in Burglary

U.K. reality star Harvey Armstrong claims he was the victim of a burglary. The Made in Chelsea star and his team had their London office broken into during the early morning hours of March 18. The thief fled the scene with a Tommy Hilfiger jacket, an electric scooter, an Apple laptop, and a Luis Vuitton rucksack, Armstrong, 27, claims.

The robbery was caught on surveillance footage, which Armstrong shared on his Instagram Story over the weekend, reports The Sun. The thief fled the scene on Armstrong's electric scooter, worth £600 (about $732) while wearing the Tommy Hilfiger coat. Armstrong said this was the second break-in at his office in a month.

Armstrong believes the thief knew no one was in the office. The thief made it out of the office at about 4:30 a.m., while Armstrong and his team were at an event. "He potentially saw the post and knew no one would be there," Armstrong told The Sun. "The cheeky bugger walked out with [my jacket] and jetted off on my scooter to rub salt in the wound."

The thief, who had a cigarette in his mouth during the robbery, also escaped with some beers. Armstrong and his business partner, Sam Holmes, established a low-calorie beer brand called Prime Time, and the thief may have escaped with drinks that have not been released yet. "He also put a few latest release beers in the backpack which aren't on the market yet. He grabbed what he could and filled the bag," Armstrong said.

Armstrong is a millionaire and joined the Made in Chelsea cast in 2019. He was Sophie Habboo's ex-boyfriend and was introduced after Habboo got engaged to Jamie Laing. He has more than 91,000 followers on Instagram.

In an interview with The Sun last month, Armstrong insisted he is a self-made millionaire from a modest background. "I haven't had a penny from my parents since I moved out when I was 18," he said. "People probably think I'm wealthy, that I don't need to work and I've been handed loads of money to get this business off the ground, but it's not the case." He added that it was "frustrating" that most people thought Made in Chelsea stars are "rich, trust fund babies."

Armstrong admitted that he joined Made in Chelsea to get famous, understanding that it would help him reach financial success with his Prime Time brand. "Fortune over fame has always been my goal, but if fame can support my journey to fortune then that was something I was willing to do," he said in February. "You can use the show and the profile to support the success of a business."