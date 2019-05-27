Lyssa Chapman, Stepdaughter of Beth Chapman From ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ Reveals Favorite ‘Naked and Afraid’ Contestant

Lyssa Chapman, stepdaughter of Beth Chapman from Dog the Bounty Hunter, has revealed who her favorite Naked and Afraid contestant is.

Taking to Twitter, Chapman shared that Dustin Duck Campbell is who she likes most from the reality TV series.

Campbell tweeted back to Chapman, expressing his excitement that the show is returning.

June 2nd Let the Shark fights and Bug Bites Begin !!!! @Discovery — Dustin Duck Campbell (@DuckDustinmojo) May 27, 2019

Chapman’s past week on Twitter has been quite eventful, as she and Beth went through a feud of sorts on the social media site a few days ago.

It all started when Beth alleged that Chapman did not acknowledge her on Mother’s Day, and that she also banned both her and Chapman’s father — Duane “Dog” Chapman — from attending their granddaughter’s high school graduation.

I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD

She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation

On Friday 😔I would have moved a mountain to be there 🎓 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

Following her initial post, Beth noticed that many of her followers could relate to her perspective and situation, as they wee tweeting back to her with their own personal stories.

“I’m very surprised by the many friends here who were not held in the highest of honor on mother day,” she said in response. “People what are we teaching our kids where are the fathers to explain the importance of a mother you only get one and sometimes a bonus mom.”

“It’s the most hurtful act to not acknowledge the woman who gave you life or The Who saved it,” she added. “It’s a thankless job sometimes and one that requires patients and forgiveness Iv been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them all equally.”

My life would not have been the

Same without them however at the end when they are not there you wonder if you ever meant anything to them at all 🧐💕 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

Chapman has since responded to Beth’s claims, tweeting out, “So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it.”

Beth previously had her first tweet shading Chapman pinned to the top of her Twitter feed, but she has since unpinned it.