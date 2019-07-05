Lyssa Chapman Shares Rarely Seen Throwback Photos With Stepmother Beth Chapman

Lyssa Chapman is sharing never-before-seen photos of her late stepmother Beth Chapman after the Dog the Bounty Hunter star passed away last month amid her battle with cancer. The daughter of Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, took to Instagram to share some of her old family photos with her social media followers.

On July 4, Lyssa shared three throwbacks of her late stepmother on Instagram, including one in which she is about 17 years old, and Beth is wrapping her arm affectionately around her neck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think I’m 17 in this pic,” she captioned the snap.

In another photo taken at the same time, the two lean their heads against one another and beam at the camera, looking every bit the happy family.

In yet another, Beth stands alone in what seems to be their home, smiling as she shows off her signature blonde curls while looking stylish in an olive green vest.

Lyssa has been sharing her emotions openly with fans since the death of her stepmother, who passed away after being placed in a medically-induced coma amid her battle with cancer. Beth was first diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017, undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous mass. In November 2018, she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing trouble breathing. During surgery, doctors determined her cancer had returned.

Days after Beth passed in June, the family held a public memorial service in Hawaii, where Dog and Beth both lived in their later years.

“She said please Hawaiian style… please do this right,” he said at her service, as per TMZ. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

There will be another memorial service for Beth held in Colorado the family announced after her death.

“Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” the family said in a statement. “Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly.”

Later, the family announced the Colorado service will take place in Aurora on July 13 at the Heritage Christian Center. It is open for the public.

Photo credit: Twitter/Lyssa Chapman