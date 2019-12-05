Lyssa Chapman Posts ‘Merry Merry, Tree Trimming, Alcohol Induced Dance’ and Fans Weigh In

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, “Baby” Lyssa Chapman, is fully immersed in the holiday spirit, by the looks of a new video she shared to social media this week. The 32-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a fun clip of her wearing a Santa hat and dancing to “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

“Merry merry, tree trimming, alcohol induced dance. You’re welcome,” Chapman cheekily captioned the post, adding the hashtags “Christmas 2019” and “tree trimming.”

Chapman’s followers were excited to see her happy following the death of her stepmother, Beth Chapman, over the summer. “Baby Lyssa, So happy to see you so happy Sweetheart,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Good to see you smiling Baby Lyssa. You go girl!” one Instagram user said.

“merry Christmas to you & ur family,” another said.

Chapman and her family have been open in their grieving of Beth, who died at the age of 51 in late June following a battle with cancer. After the season finale of Dog’s Most Wanted last month, Chapman shared some of the difficult emotions she’s been going through and wrote a tweet for Beth. “Ok mom [Beth] can you come home now,” she wrote with a crying emoji.

She also addressed her followers in a tearful video, saying, “I just got done finished watching the series finale with Beth’s funeral. It’s been a super hard night and I really appreciate all of you.”

She added, “I’ve been through a lot with the fans — I got married; I got divorced; I had a baby; I got arrested. This is definitely by far the hardest thing I’ve had to share with you all, so thank you for being here for us, and we love you all, and we love you mom.”

Dog told PEOPLE Live recently that he feels as if he should have died before Beth, for the sake of the kids.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” he said at the time. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish Dad would have died first,’ you know, because I love my mummy. So, I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and Mum did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first,’” he added.