Lyric Mchenry Was Laid to Rest Three Weeks After Her Death

Lyric McHenry has been laid to rest three weeks after her death.

According to Magic Johnson, the former basketball player and a family friend of McHenry, the reality star and producer’s funeral was held Wednesday, three weeks after McHenry was found unresponsive in the Bronx area of New York at the age of 26.

Yesterday was a difficult day as we laid to rest Lyric McHenry, a daughter to Cookie and I and best friend to EJ. We’ve known Lyric since she was a baby and shared many lifelong memories with her and her family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 6, 2018

“Yesterday was a difficult day as we laid to rest Lyric McHenry, a daughter to Cookie and I and best friend to EJ. We’ve known Lyric since she was a baby and shared many lifelong memories with her and her family,” Johnson wrote.

We were blessed to witness her become a caring and brilliant young lady. Her talent was special and her potential limitless. She will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 6, 2018

“We were blessed to witness her become a caring and brilliant young lady,” Johnson, whose son EJ Johnson costarred alongside McHenry on E!’s EJNYC, wrote in a second tweet. “Her talent was special and her potential limitless. She will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace.”

McHenry had been found unconscious and unresponsive on a Bronx sidewalk on Aug. 14 following a night spent celebrating her birthday with friends. She was transported to the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old, who was allegedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to a friend who spoke with police. McHenry had reportedly been found with a small Ziplock bag of cocaine, leading to suspicion that she had died from an overdose.

At the time, police reported that McHenry’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, though an investigation into her death was later opened.

The Stanford University alum’s family has denied having any “knowledge of her using drugs,” and have stated that they believe her death to be suspicious. They have also denied knowing that McHenry was pregnant.

“Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Lyric’s death has yet to be determined,” McHenry’s family said in a statement. “In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice.”

The family concluded their statement by stating that McHenry’s “warmth, compassion and energy” would be “missed by many.” They also requested “that all speculation surrounding the circumstances of death cease until the real facts are determined during the current investigation by the NYPD and the City of New York.”

An official cause of death has not yet been announced.