Source: Luann de Lesseps Feels She’s Being ‘Slut-Shamed’ After Drunken Arrest

Luann de Lesseps reportedly feels “slut-shamed” after being found with an unidentified man in bed prior to her Palm Beach arrest Saturday.

Friends of the Real Housewives of New York City cast member told Radar Thursday that the former Countess is “in a state of shock” because she “doesn’t remember anything” about the drunken arrest.

“She should have been taken to the hospital not jail,” the insider told the publication, adding that she “may have been drugged” or sexually assaulted.

De Lesseps was arrested Saturday night after she was found allegedly trespassing with a mystery man and a friend in a hotel room they were not registered to.

When security tried to remove the former Countess, she reportedly became violent, allegedly shoved a responding police officer in the chest with her palm, then slamming the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to the police report.

After being arrested, de Lesseps reportedly escaped her handcuffs while in the back of a patrol car, yelling, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

She continued telling the officers that she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” as she was brought to the station and booked into holding. She was released without bail Sunday morning after being charged in court on five counts, including battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

De Lesseps later tweeted an apology for her actions, blaming her behavior on returning to Palm Beach for the first time since she wed ex-husband Tom D’Agostino last New Year’s Eve. The two divorced after only seven months.

D’Agostino, when he heard about the arrest, was “shocked” she was in town, a source told PEOPLE, and he “felt really sad for Luann and her family that they had to go through this over the holidays.”

Although Bravo cameras were not present at the time of the arrest, de Lesseps arrest will reportedly appear on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New York City.

“It’s reality. They follow their real lives,” the source told PEOPLE, referencing Tinsley Mortimer’s 2016 Palm Beach arrest and Bethenny Frankel’s divorce and ongoing custody battle. “So if this is happening while filming is happening, they’re going to talk about it. They’d didn’t shy away from Tinsley’s arrest. They didn’t shy away from Bethenny’s court drama.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @countessluann