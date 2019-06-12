‘LPBW’ Star Amy Roloff Says Mom’s Heart Is ‘Weak,’ Appreciating ‘Days That Are Left’

Amy Roloff is remaining hopeful and appreciating the “days that are left” following her mother Patricia Knight’s recent hospitalization.

After revealing last week that she was traveling from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to her home state of Michigan after her mother had been hospitalized, the Little People, Big World star once again took to Instagram Monday night to provide fans with a health update.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Roloff, although her mother’s “heart is weak,” her mind is still “sharp.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jun 10, 2019 at 5:37am PDT

“So glad I got to come home and visit with my Mom and Dad,” Roloff captioned a gallery of images. “Waiting to hear if she gets to come home today. She’s ready and tired of hospital food, that’s a good sign.

“Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp,” she continued. “The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left.”

“Thank you to everyone that so thoughtfully thought of me and my parents and for all your prayers. So kind and I so appreciate it,” she added. “I love this place, their house and the lake and coming back while it’s still here.”

Roloff had revealed on Friday, just days after Little People, Big World Season 19 had wrapped, that her mother had been hospitalized and wasn’t “doing so well.”

“From Souix Falls SD to Going ‘home’ to see my parents. My mom isn’t doing so well and I need to see them. Every moment is precious the older I get and the older they get,” she wrote. “Like the old days I’m going to make dinner for them. This Michigan girl is coming home.”

On Sunday, she again updated fans on her mother’s health, stating that Knight was doing “ok.”

The TLC star’s trip back home marks her second trip to the Great Lakes State this year. In January, she had traveled back to Michigan to celebrate her mother’s 86th birthday. At the time, she took to Instagram to express her excitement at being home, writing, “what a priceless memorable fantastic time it was. I’m so blessed and thankful for my parents. They are 90 and 86 and still are able to do so much. Praise God.”