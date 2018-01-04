‘LPBW’ Fans Think Jacob Roloff and His Girlfriend Had a Baby After ‘New Beginnings’ Photo

Little People, Big World fans came up with an interesting theory that Jacob Roloff and his girlfriend Isabel Rock had a baby after mom Amy Roloff posted a photo from New Year’s Eve.

In the photo, Jacob and Rock cuddle up on the couch with Amy, brother Zach Roloff, his wife Tori Roloff and their son Jackson as well as some family friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy New Year 2018!” Amy captioned the picture. “A moment to reflect on a year past, have hope in the new year ahead – New start to more beginnings, more opportunities, more adventures, love, Family, good friends and so much more. I hope whatever the past year was for you, the new year is full of hope and off to a new start. Let’s do our best to make it a good one. Thank you for allowing me to share with you.”

But many fans were puzzled when they saw Rock was holding a baby, thinking that this might have been a very low key pregnancy reveal on the young couple’s part.

“That’s not Audrey and Jeremy’s baby, they were not there and their baby girl is almost 4 months old. Looks like Jacob and his girlfriend has a baby,” one Facebook sleuth commented.

“Looks like Jacob had a new baby too, congratulations!!” another fan added.

Other fans were skeptical, pointing out that Jacob’s girlfriend hasn’t appeared pregnant in any of her pictures for months and that the pair just returned from a highly-documented trip to Iceland.

But ultimately, mom Amy cleared up the misunderstanding, saying in the comments of her Instagram post of the same photo that the baby in the picture belongs to a “friend.” She wrote, “Isabel is holding our friend’s baby & Tori is holding Jackson.”

We’re glad that’s settled.