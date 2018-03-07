Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Tout ‘Big Announcement’

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have big news for their loyal followers!

The Little People, Big World cast members teased a “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!” with fans on Instagram Tuesday, which some expected might be news of another Roloff pregnancy.

In an extensive caption, Audrey revealed she wasn’t expecting another baby, but that she and Jeremy did have a huge new project in the works.

“Over the years Jeremy and I have received thousands of comments, messages, and e-mails containing questions about dating, long distance, purity, conflict, love, and how we prepared for marriage,” she wrote. “That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you…. WE ARE WRITING A BOOK!!!!”

Anyone who knows Audrey knows she loves to blog, but this will be the first time the 26-year-old and her husband got a publisher involved.

They won’t be the first in their famous family to publish a book, however, with father-in-law Matt Roloff publishing his own book, Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World, in 1999, and brother-in-law Jacob Roloff following suit with Verbing in 2017 and Out to See, which has yet to be published.

But Audrey and Jeremy’s book sounds like it will involve a lot of behind-the-scenes info on their relationship journey.

“The book is essentially our love story. We are spilling never before told tales from our dating journey, and all the ups and downs and ins and outs of our love story,” Audrey explained. “The pages are filling up with our failures and successes, what we learned from dating and long distance, and how we prepared more for our marriage than our wedding.

She continued: “We cant wait to share what we’ve learned from our own dating journey in order to equip our readers to build Godly relationships from their first date to ‘I do’ and beyond.”

Audrey has blogged before about her relationship with her husband, but this will clearly be a deeper dive.

“For the past few months we’ve been deep in the trenches of writing… mostly in our pajamas, hibernating in our house, Postmating curry for dinner, and typing away late into the night while Ember is asleep,” Audrey continued.

“The book writing process is not for the faint of heart, but we are so eager to share this labor of love with all of you!”

Luckily, Audrey and Jeremy say they have a lot of help from the Lord on their side.

“We would so appreciate your prayers for this book,” she said, adding, “Our hope is that the Holy Spirit would inspire our writing and (when the time comes) your reading!”

She continued: “We acknowledge that God is the author of our love story and this book, we just want to be faithful and creative narrators.”

The only downside to their venture into authorship is that fans will be hearing from them less frequently on social media over the next couple of months.

“In order to finish strong, we’ll be taking a bit of a social media hiatus so that we can really focus on writing,” concluded Audrey. “Don’t worry, we’re not going away forever, we just need to unplug for a bit so we can do some deep work.”

