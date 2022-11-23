'Love Without Borders': Danna's Dad Isn't Happy With Her International Dating Ventures Exclusive Premiere Sneak Peek

Love Without Borders star Danna Richards is ready to risk it all for a shot at true love, even if that means going against her family's wishes. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Bravo's new dating show following five American singles who uproot their lives to move to a foreign country and find true love, Danna breaks the news of her international soulmate search to her father – and he's not thrilled at the prospect.

Danna, a free-spirited 38-year-old musician and songwriter, has already embraced an alternative lifestyle to travel across the country in a retrofitted Sprinter van, but she's willing to give up her home on the road in search of the unknown in order to find the unknown. The prospect doesn't seem to make sense to her father, who tells Danna in PopCulture's exclusive premiere preview that being so far away from her family "ain't gonna happen."

There's an uncomfortable pause that follows his declaration, and Danna jokes in her confessional interview, "I love long, awkward silence. It's my favorite. It's the best." After a moment to think about it, Danna's dad comes around at least a little bit, telling his daughter, "Well, I wish you all the best. I hope it happens for you."

He then returns to his original feelings about the dating experiment, telling Danna, "Of course, I secretly hope it doesn't [happen] because I won't hardly see you at all. That's why." He continues, "And if you have kids, there's grandkids, I won't see them very often, so... unless you move next door, that'd be alright."

Despite her father's skepticism, Danna is ready to take her search for love international. "The last time I left the U.S. was over 20 years ago," she tells the camera. "But I always thought I would be married with babies at like 22 and I haven't found that yet, so I'll do anything and I'll go anywhere to find the love of my life." Love Without Borders (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes air on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.