‘Love Island’ Winners Announce Engagement

Love Island USA‘s Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are engaged!

Donatelli popped the question to his Season 5 winning partner outside Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana on May 28, making them the first Love Island USA couple to put a ring on it.

In an emotional video of the beachside proposal, Donatelli tells Wright, “Here we are, the Dominican Republic. This is about us but most importantly it’s about you and everything you have done to change my life over the past two years. You are my pride, my joy, and my everything.”

“I just can’t go on any longer, you know, without making you mine forever. And when I mean forever, I mean absolutely forever,” he continues. “And it’s about you and everything that you have done to improve my life — from mornings to nights to everything in between we absolutely have grown stronger together. And that’s the number most important thing in a relationship.”

As Donatelli promises their “guardian angels” would be “happy up in heaven” seeing how far they had come, he drops to one knee and asks Wright to be his wife.

“To my forever,” Donatelli wrote in the caption. “Last night, I asked the love of my life to be mine forever and she said yes.”

“From the very first moment we met, we were inseparable. Through every high, every challenge, every laugh and every tear we’ve done it all side by side,” he continued. “We’ve both lost the people who brought us into this world, and I truly believe my mom sent me you. I see her love in your heart. I feel her peace in your touch. And I know, without a doubt, your dad has been watching over us step by step, second by second leading us right to this moment.”

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli on ‘love island usa’ season 5. (Photo by: Sara Mally/PEACOCK)

The groom-to-be concluded, “You are my light. My rock. My best friend. My home. I can’t wait to spend forever with you, Hannah. Here’s to the next chapter and every one after that.”

In the comments section, Wright wrote, “I love you so much my forever,” adding alongside a heart-covered emoji, “And that’s Mrs. Donatelli for you.”

Love Island USA also sent well-wishes to the newly-engaged couple, writing, “FOREVER EVER!!! We love you both, congrats!”