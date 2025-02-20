Former Love Island USA contestant Hannah Smith’s night out at an Atlanta concert venue has resulted in serious legal consequences, as prosecutors have filed multiple felony charges following her September arrest. The reality star faces counts of terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The incident unfolded in September when Smith was forcibly removed from a concert venue due to her disorderly conduct. As she was being escorted out, the situation escalated dramatically. Prosecutors allege that Smith lunged at Officer Kayla Winkfield, attempting to punch and kick her, as reported by TMZ. But the most alarming accusation is that Smith threatened to kill the officer during her arrest.

A source close to the investigation told TMZ that Smith’s alleged threats took a disturbing racial turn. She reportedly yelled at Officer Winkfield, “Bitch. I can’t wait to kill you, you dumbass, ugly b— ’cause you’re f— fat, and they love us skinny bitches ’cause you’re f— Black, and I hate Black b—es so I can’t wait to kill you and your sister, you dumbass b—.”

The reality star’s attorney, Mike Hawkins, provided some context to TMZ, stating that Smith had ordered a drink at the venue’s bar with friends before the show and later stepped away to take a photo with fans. Hawkins added, “Shortly thereafter she has no memory of the events that occurred during, or after the concert. Hannah is deeply troubled by these events. She regrets any actions she took that offended anyone, including law enforcement.”

According to records obtained by PEOPLE, Smith was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer along with terroristic threats and acts. The officer had to restrain Smith on the ground to subdue her. Emergency Medical Staff (EMS) at the scene reported that Smith appeared intoxicated as she left the venue. The report also states that Smith allegedly punched an EMS staff member in the right arm, but the individual declined to press charges.

Jail records reveal that Smith was booked at 11:45 PM and held on an $8,000 bond, as reported by PEOPLE. As part of her bail conditions, she is prohibited from consuming alcohol, marijuana, or non-prescribed drugs and must submit to random substance tests.

Following the media coverage, Smith took to Instagram to apologize for her actions before deleting her account. In the statement shared by @vanderpodrecaps, Smith expressed remorse and took responsibility for her behavior, apologizing to anyone affected particularly the Black community.

Andrea Carmona, a close friend and fellow Love Island USA star, addressed the incident in a TikTok video, apologizing for not speaking out sooner and denouncing racism in any form. Several other cast members also distanced themselves from Smith on social media in the wake of the controversy.